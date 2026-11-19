An OKC Thunder rookie has fired back at a lady who wanted the team to move on from him after two years of being away from the sport.

On X, a lady with an account handle of @thunderupjess called for the Thunder to move on from rookie Thomas Sorber, who underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure to address inflammation in his right knee last Nov. 17, which was his third knee surgery in just over a year.

Because of that procedure, the 2025 No. 15 overall draft pick will be sidelined for an additional 6-to-8 weeks before returning to on-court activities.

“it’s time to move on please,” the @thunderupjess wrote.

Sorber then replied to her X post, jabbing at the Thunder fan for her opinion about him.

“go head and move on😭,” Sorber wrote.

Thomas Sorber Still Yet To Play In The NBA

After missing his entire 2025-2026 rookie season with a torn ACL, Sorber has still not played a single minute in an NBA game.

Oklahoma City is dealing with severe injury luck early in the 2026-2027 season, with key players like Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Cason Wallace sidelined.

Because the team needs healthy bodies, some frustrated fans on social media platforms have called for the Thunder to release or trade Sorber to free up a roster spot.

Despite outside impatience, the Thunder organization remains supportive. Earlier in November 2026, OKC general manager Sam Presti exercised Sorber’s $5.1 million third-year team option for the 2027-2028 season, locking him into the team’s long-term plans.

Presti has spoken highly of Sorber’s maturity and daily habits during his extended recovery, pointing out that he made strong strides in areas the team could control while sidelined.

Ahead of the 2026–27 preseason, Presti noted that Sorber would need extra time to get ramped up rather than rushing into Summer League or early action.

OKC Thunder Head Coach Speaks Up About Thomas Sorber

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault praised center Thomas Sorber for his mental toughness and high-motor work ethic during his long injury recovery, just days before Sorber underwent a third right knee procedure that will sideline him for another six to eight weeks.

Daigneault said he has “such respect for his mental toughness and his physical effort”. Daigneault noted that a draftee who hasn’t yet established himself in the NBA naturally wants the chance to prove himself.

“I have such respect for his mental toughness and his physical effort, quite frankly. He is a tough, high-motor worker. He’s done an incredible job of just working through this ramp-up and his journey back to the floor,” Daigneault said.

“For a guy who hasn’t gotten the chance yet to establish himself in the NBA, when you get drafted in the NBA, all you want to do is just prove yourself. You come in confident, probably a little nervous, but you just want to get out there and see what you’ve got as a competitor.”

Standing around 6’9″–6’10” with a 7’6″ wingspan and strong frame, he projects as a capable rim protector and drop-coverage big who reads plays well and racks up blocks and steals.

He offers high feel as a secondary passer, operating out of dribble hand-offs, short rolls, and high-low sets to keep the offense moving.

Around the basket, he shows soft touch, floaters, and physical finishing.

However, he must now show those projections on an NBA court as soon as possible.