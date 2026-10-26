Thunder Get $14 Million Jalen Williams Update Before Suns Game

The Oklahoma City Thunder have started their title defense strong, but injuries have created an unexpected challenge. The team secured a 108-101 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, but concerns about several players emerged.

Oklahoma City is preparing for a tough matchup against the Phoenix Suns and must evaluate its available players to maintain performance during this stretch.

The situation has also raised questions about the team’s roster depth and the options available to support its rotation. Oklahoma City has several young players who could receive more opportunities as the team works through these setbacks.

Brian Windhorst Explains Thunder’s Options After Major Injury

NBA analyst Brian Windhorst believes the Oklahoma City Thunder could apply for a disabled player exception worth approximately $14 million following Jalen Williams’ injury. However, he doesn’t expect the team to use it, citing its expensive roster and existing depth.

On ESPN’s “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective,” Windhorst explained that the exception could let Oklahoma City sign a player or trade for an eligible player. A trade would have to meet specific contract requirements.

“The Thunder have the ability to apply for a disabled player exception. But let’s be honest here, the Thunder are not, they cannot replace him,” Windhorst said.

He believes the team will instead rely on players already on its roster. Ajay Mitchell could become an important contributor, while Cason Wallace may also need to take on greater responsibility.

“This means, you know, Aaron, you know, AJ Mitchell will have to have a big season and now case in Wallace, who was just rewarded with a huge contract,” Windhorst added.

Windhorst noted that Oklahoma City had traded away wings Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort during the offseason, making its remaining players more important.

Despite the potential financial flexibility, Windhorst questioned whether the Thunder would use the exception.

“They’re a very expensive roster. That’s one of the reasons why they made those trades,” he said. “So I cannot see them like leaning into that. They’re deep and deep. They’re already deep and they’re very expensive.”

Windhorst acknowledged the exception could help, but he didn’t think it would. It would also not directly replace Williams’ impact on the court.

Jalen Williams Suffers Serious Injury Against Clippers

Jalen Williams suffered a significant lower-left-leg injury late in Oklahoma City’s Sunday win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Medical personnel placed the All-Star guard on a stretcher after he went down while driving toward the basket with 1:14 remaining.

The game stopped for around five minutes as players from both teams reacted to the incident. Williams gave the crowd two thumbs-up as they took him off the court.

The Thunder had not announced an official diagnosis at the time of the reports. Head coach Mark Daigneault said the team would receive further information about Williams’ condition on Monday morning.

“We’re not doing great,” Daigneault said after the game.

Williams played a major role in Oklahoma City’s 2025 championship run. He entered Sunday averaging 18 points across his first 250 NBA games.

However, he missed 49 games last season because of several issues, including hamstring problems and recovery from right wrist surgery.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also expressed concern about losing his teammate.

“I just feel bad for him,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. He added that the team would have to hold the fort until Williams returned.

The Thunder also lost Cason Wallace and Jaylin Williams to injuries during the first quarter. Neither player returned to the game.

Oklahoma City now faces the Phoenix Suns on Monday, leaving little time to adjust its rotation. Until the team provides further medical updates, Jalen Williams’ recovery timeline remains uncertain.

The Thunder must prepare for a potential extended absence while deciding whether their current roster can handle the challenge.