LeBron James Gives Stern Warning To NBA About OKC Thunder

LeBron James has given the league a stern warning about underestimating the Oklahoma City Thunder in the upcoming season.

In his Mind the Game podcast with Steve Nash, James praised the Thunder’s roster construction and how they stayed competitive after second apron-induced offseason moves that saw them lose Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe, and Aaron Wiggins.

LeBron James Says No One Should Write Off The OKC Thunder

James said that the league should not write off the Thunder in the upcoming season even after they lost in seven games in last season’s Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs led by Victor Wembanyama.

“I think it’s very important that we, as fans of the game, including casual fans, don’t write off OKC just yet,” James said. “Obviously, we’re intrigued by Victor and what he brings to the table, and rightfully so. You also have young guys like Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle. You love what they bring to the game, and I love watching those guys. They’re unbelievable.”

“But we’re quick to turn the page, a lot faster than we should. I hope we don’t turn the page too quickly on OKC. They have too much talent and too much experience. They were hungry last year, but injuries can affect things. We always talk about how important it is to stay healthy. If those guys are healthy, they’ll be right there again.”

The franchise deliberately prioritized keeping its elite young core entirely intact, with back-to-back league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, versatile wing Jalen Williams, and elite rim-protector Chet Holmgren leading the charge once again.

The Thunder are leaning on internal development and high-upside youth as guard Cason Wallace is projected to step directly into Dort’s vacated starting spot, anchoring the point-of-attack defense alongside veteran guard Alex Caruso.

Simultaneously, Ajay Mitchell and sharpshooter Jared McCain are expected to carry significant regular-season backcourt responsibilities to help reduce Gilgeous-Alexander’s immense usage.

Notably, the Thunder have been in the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference in the last three seasons and have won the NBA championship in 2025.

NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gives Outlook For OKC Thunder in The Upcoming Season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains stoic as ever ahead of the new season, believing that all he needs to do for the Thunder to be successful is to be the best version of himself.

“It hard for me to, like, put so much into it and think about it. I’ve just got to be the best player I can be for this basketball team, win as many games as possible. And whenever those things lie, they will,” he said on media day. “That kind of recipe for me in the past has kind of worked, and I’ve been fortunate to win two in a row.”

Moreover, the team will also welcome back Jalen Williams, who spent of last season recovering from a recurring hamstring injury.

“We’ll have an All-NBA talent who puts the ball in the basket and guards 1 through 5. So, that will make life easier not only for myself but for the rest of the group,” Gilgeous-Alexander said of Williams. “And above all, I’m just excited for Dub to be able to play.”

The Thunder open the 2026-2027 NBA regular season on the road against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.