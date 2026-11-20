The Orlando Magic will look to get back on the win column on Friday, when they visit the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center as part of the 2026 NBA Cup group stages.

The Magic had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. They had a 17-point lead, but the Sixers stormed back to beat them 121-116.

On Friday, the Magic have an opportunity to take control of East Group A and put one foot in the door of the knockout rounds. They are 2-0 in the NBA Cup, with wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.

Orlando Magic Injury Report vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Orlando Magic released their official injury report ahead of their game against the Brooklyn Nets. Four players are listed, and all of them won’t be playing after being ruled out.

Paolo Banchero remains on the shelf with a high ankle sprain. He suffered the injury in the Magic’s second game of the season and was ruled out for around four to six weeks. He has missed the last 12 games and will likely miss more, as he still has no concrete return date.

Jonathan Isaac has yet to play this season, with the Magic calling his injury left knee injury management. Isaac has been hampered by knee injuries in his career, so the team is being cautious.

According to ESPN, Isaac is considered week-to-week, with a potential return date later this month.

Izaiyah Nelson is recovering from a left ankle injury. He suffered the injury at the 2026 NBA Summer League and had to undergo surgery. He was given three to four months to make a full recovery, so his return could be sooner rather than later.

Noah Penda has a partially torn left hamstring, which he suffered in the preseason. Penda has no official return timeline, with coach Sean Sweeney telling reporters that the forward is evaluated every week, as per the Orlando Sentinel.

Paolo Banchero Opens Up About Injury Recovery

Speaking to reporters after Wednesday’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Paolo Banchero opened up about his recovery from a sprained right ankle.

“It definitely is a complex injury,” Banchero said via Rookie Wire. “You just don’t want it to linger, so you want to let it fully heal because there are cases of guys who came back too early and it bothered them later in their career, and there are guys who let it heal and were fine.”

In Banchero’s absence, Franz Wagner has carried the load offensively. Wagner is averaging 24.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season.