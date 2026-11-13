During the first few minutes of the Philadelphia 76ers’ matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Joel Embiid had an injury scare.

After knocking knees with a player on Toronto’s side, Embiid crashed to the ground was in enough pain for the Sixers to make sure the game stopped.

Eventually, he got up and walked slowly with a limp to the locker room. The 76ers wouldn’t be left worrying for long. Embiid returned to the bench shortly after, and checked right back into the game.

From that point on, Nick Nurse and the Sixers’ staff had a problem… A good one.

76ers Had A Good Joel Embiid Problem After Injury vs Raptors

When asked about the in-game setback, Nurse made it clear that Embiid wasn’t giving signs of a guy who was injured.

“He was very, very motivated to play,” Nurse told reporters. “It was hard to get him out for his rests, scheduled rest tonight, which is a good problem. It’s a good problem sometimes.”

Nurse made it clear that Embiid still played around his minutes target on Thursday night. He finished the game with 28 minutes of action.

The star center shot 7-for-17 from the field and hit on all but one of his seven shots from the free-throw line.

Embiid finished the game with 20 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and two blocks.

The Sixers closed out the Raptors with a 123-112 victory.

Embiid and the 76ers will get a few days off before they take the court again. They are slated for a home game on Sunday afternoon against the Indiana Pacers. Since it’s the start of a back-to-back set, it’s unclear if Joel Embiid will get the nod to play. If not, the Monday night game against the Brooklyn Nets could be an option.