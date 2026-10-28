Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard Gets Honest on Ja Morant Partnership

Portland is entering a new chapter as Damian Lillard returns to the place where his NBA journey became a story of loyalty and success. After missing last season with an Achilles injury, the veteran guard is back in Portland, and Ja Morant has joined him after leaving the Memphis Grizzlies.

For years, both guards have set the pace, created shots, and put their stamp on the offense. Now, sharing the backcourt brings a new challenge: combining their strengths without disrupting the team’s rhythm.

Early results have given Portland reasons to be optimistic. The Trail Blazers have made a strong start, offering a first glimpse of what this new partnership could become as the season unfolds.

Damian Lillard Adjusts to Playing Off the Ball With Ja Morant

Damian Lillard said playing alongside Ja Morant has been fun as the two guards continue getting to know each other. Speaking on ESPN’s “Chiney Today” with Chiney Ogwumike, Lillard explained how their partnership has changed his responsibilities on the court.

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“It’s been fun to get to know him,” Lillard said.

The veteran guard said Morant’s point-guard duties let Lillard play off the ball more, changing how he approaches possessions and requiring him to track the action without always initiating it.

“You direct traffic as a point guard,” Lillard said. “And I think the thing about him is he’s seeing the game that way to where like me being off the ball more so far this year.”

Ogwumike pointed out the shift by asking whether Lillard was now taking direction. Lillard agreed and explained the responsibility that comes with his new role.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah. So now it’s like taking that responsibility of, you know, me having to always be hyper aware,” he said.

The comments show how Portland balances two ball-dominant guards: Morant can run the offense while Lillard seeks scoring chances off the ball.

Coach Micah Nori has also described Morant as the point guard and Lillard as the off guard when they share the floor, although their responsibilities can vary during games.

Their growing understanding will help the Trail Blazers build chemistry. Early signs are encouraging for a partnership that began amid questions about how two ball-dominant guards would fit.

Trail Blazers’ Strong Start Highlights Backcourt Potential

Portland’s opening performances have offered an early indication of the partnership’s potential. The Trail Blazers began the season 3-0, including a 136-129 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lillard scored 21 points in that win, while Morant added 23 points. Deni Avdija also finished with 23 points and nine assists, and Jrue Holiday contributed 22 points off the bench.

Balanced scoring helped Portland withstand a strong performance from Luka Dončić, who scored 41 points for Los Angeles.

Lillard also delivered a key three-pointer late in the game to help secure the victory.

The result showed how Portland can receive contributions from several players rather than relying on one guard to carry the offense.

Morant’s ability to attack the basket and create opportunities can complement Lillard’s scoring and shooting.

However, the partnership remains in its early stages. The team will need to maintain chemistry and improve consistency as opponents get more opportunities to study the backcourt.

Lillard seems comfortable adjusting his role while Morant runs the offense. Their complementary play could benefit Portland.

For now, the Trail Blazers’ strong start provides an encouraging foundation. Sustaining that success over a full season will be the bigger test.