The Portland Trail Blazers could be without their leading scorer when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second consecutive night.

Star forward Deni Avdija has been listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game, Nov. 17, with left foot inflammation and soreness, according to the NBA’s official injury report.

The designation comes just one day after Avdija led Portland with 27 points in a 106-98 loss to Minnesota on Monday night.

Portland already has multiple rotation players sidelined, including Ja Morant and Shaedon Sharpe. Losing Avdija would leave the Blazers with another significant offensive hole as they attempt to avoid a second straight defeat.

Is Deni Avdija Playing Tonight vs. Timberwolves?

Avdija’s availability remains uncertain heading into Tuesday’s game against Minnesota.

The Blazers have not ruled him out, but his questionable designation means the team has yet to confirm whether he will be available for the rematch.

The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Target Center in Minneapolis, according to the NBA’s official schedule.

The timing makes the injury designation particularly noteworthy. Avdija played nearly 30 minutes Monday, finishing with 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists. He shot 11-of-19 from the field and made all three of his 3-point attempts.

Despite that performance, Portland struggled offensively against Minnesota, scoring just 98 points as its three-game winning streak ended.

Avdija has been Portland’s most productive scorer this season, averaging 24.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists through 13 games.

The Blazers have not publicly established a timetable for Avdija’s recovery from the foot soreness. His questionable designation also does not establish whether the issue developed during Monday’s game or was aggravated by the workload.

A final determination on his playing status is expected closer to tipoff.

Blazers Face Growing Injury Concerns Against Minnesota

Avdija’s uncertain status adds another complication to a Portland roster already dealing with significant injuries.

Morant remains out with a left hamstring strain, while Sharpe is sidelined following right meniscus surgery. Vit Krejci is also out with a fractured left ankle, and Chris Youngblood is unavailable with a right heel contusion and bone bruise.

Those absences have already forced Portland to rely heavily on its remaining offensive options.

The Blazers have received encouraging contributions from Damian Lillard, while Jrue Holiday provides another experienced ballhandler. But Avdija offers a different dimension as a 6-foot-8 forward capable of scoring, facilitating and attacking mismatches.

His absence would place even more responsibility on Lillard and Portland’s available guards to create offense.

The latest Ja Morant injury developments have already complicated Portland’s backcourt outlook, while Sharpe’s recovery from knee surgery continues to limit the team’s scoring depth.

Minnesota is also dealing with major injuries. Anthony Edwards has been ruled out following right knee arthroscopy, while Donte DiVincenzo and Jonathan Kuminga are among the Timberwolves players unavailable Tuesday.

Yet Minnesota demonstrated Monday that it can still generate offense without Edwards. Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 34 points to lead the Timberwolves, who improved to 11-4 with the victory.

For Portland, Avdija’s status now looms over the rematch. The Blazers were unable to beat Minnesota with their leading scorer producing 27 points Monday. They may have to find a way to do it without him Tuesday.