Portland Trail Blazers Announce Yang Hansen Move Before Grizzlies Game

The Portland Trail Blazers are bringing Yang Hansen back before Thursday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Portland announced Oct. 29 that it recalled the second-year center from the Rip City Remix, ending a brief assignment to its NBA G League affiliate. The transaction comes one day after the Blazers sent Hansen to the Remix following their victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

“OFFICIAL: The @trailblazers have recalled center Yang Hansen from the @ripcityremix,” the team’s public relations account announced on X.

The move returns Hansen to the NBA team ahead of the Memphis matchup, although the recall alone does not guarantee he will play.

For Hansen, getting back with the Blazers and getting into their rotation remain separate steps. He appeared in only one of Portland’s first three games, recording five points and three rebounds against the Phoenix Suns before remaining on the bench against Sacramento and Los Angeles.

OFFICIAL: The @trailblazers have recalled center Yang Hansen from the @ripcityremix. — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) October 29, 2026

Will Yang Hansen Play Against the Grizzlies?

Thursday’s announcement confirms Hansen’s return from the Remix. It does not establish his playing status or promise minutes against Memphis.

That distinction follows a quiet opening stretch for the young center. Hansen played in Portland’s season-opening rout of Phoenix, but the Blazers won their next two games without using him.

As Heavy previously detailed, his limited opportunities have continued an early-career challenge: turning his developmental promise into a consistent NBA role.

The latest assignment did not provide an opportunity to change that through G League game performances.

According to the Remix’s official schedule announcement, their season begins Nov. 10 at Salt Lake City. Hansen was recalled before the affiliate played its first scheduled game.

Portland’s assignment announcement Wednesday did not specify the length of his stay or whether it was exclusively for practice. Thursday’s move settles the immediate roster question: Hansen is back with the Blazers ahead of their next game.

Trail Blazers Also Pick Up Yang Hansen’s Contract Option

The recall was not Portland’s only decision involving Hansen on Thursday.

The organization also exercised its 2027-28 team options on Hansen and fellow center Donovan Clingan, securing another season of Hansen’s rookie contract.

That gives his return a longer-term backdrop. While Hansen continues to work toward regular minutes, Portland has committed to keeping him under contract beyond the current season.

The option decision should not be confused with a change in his immediate responsibilities. The Blazers did not announce a new rotation role alongside either transaction.

Still, the combination provides a fuller picture than Wednesday’s assignment alone. Hansen’s trip to the affiliate lasted only until the following day, and Portland made an additional commitment to his development when it picked up his option.

Against Memphis, the question shifts back to the court: whether being with the Blazers translates into an opportunity to play.