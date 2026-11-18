The Sacramento Kings get good news ahead of Wednesday night’s matchup with the Suns. Precious Achiuwa, who missed the last two games with left ankle soreness, will be available to play per Underdog NBA. This is big news for the Kings. Achiuwa has been a solid role player for Sacramento with only one win so far. The Kings have a better chance at potentially winning with Achiuwa in the lineup.

Kings Get Encouraging News on Precious Achiuwa’s Availability

Getty SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Precious Achiuwa #9 of the Sacramento Kings dunks the ball against the Miami Heat during the first half at Golden 1 Center on November 08, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thien-An Truong/Getty Images)

This is encouraging news for a Sacramento team that is having a hard time getting wins. As of right now, they need all the help they can get. Achiuwa brings them an athletic big who’s a good roller and can pop out and hit a three. He’s a player that doesn’t try to do too much and sticks to his play style. Achiuwa has been one of the Kings’ more consistent players.

He’s a player who fits well with Darius Acuff Jr. and can thrive playing with him. Achiuwa being available after missing the last two games is a big deal, and he can help Sacramento in a big way tonight against a hungry Suns team.

What Achiuwa’s Return Means

Getty SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: Precious Achiuwa #9 of the Sacramento Kings shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs at Golden 1 Center on November 06, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Any time Achiuwa is playing, it gives the Kings a better chance at winning. Even though they only have one win, when Achiuwa is there, they look better. He’s a player that you don’t have to draw plays for. Achiuwa is going to do all the dirty work offensively and defensively and be able to knock down shots when he’s open.

Achiuwa will be available Wednesday night for the Kings. He will provide a defensive boost and a good screener for Acuff. They’ve missed his energy the last two games, and it showed. He’s a player who never gets tired and plays hard every play. Whether the Kings win or lose, he will help them have a good chance at winning.