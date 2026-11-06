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Spurs Rising Star Sends Direct Message to Kyrie Irving After 112-111 Win

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DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 28: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks attempts a three-point basket during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at American Airlines Center on October 28, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The San Antonio Spurs escaped with a 112-111 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, but for rising star Dylan Harper, the win carried meaning beyond the standings.

Harper scored 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting, helping San Antonio survive a Dallas comeback. Across the floor stood Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks guard whose game Harper studied while growing up in New Jersey. Following the win, Harper explained why that matchup meant so much.

“It feels pretty good to get the win over him … and kind of have that in my back pocket,” Harper said when asked about facing Irving.

Dylan Harper Reflects on Growing Up Watching Kyrie Irving

Harper’s remarks were rooted in admiration rather than any attempt to disrespect Irving. The Spurs guard pointed to their shared New Jersey ties and acknowledged borrowing elements of the veteran’s style as he developed his own game.

San Antonio Spurs Media Day
GettySAN ANTONIO, TX -SEPTEMBER 28: Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs at the San Antonio Spurs Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center on September 28, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

For a young player, there is a difference between studying a star on television and having to make decisions against him in an NBA game. The moves that once looked effortless from a distance suddenly become part of a competitive test. Harper experienced that Wednesday and walked away with a win.

His performance suggested he was not overwhelmed by the occasion. Harper attacked efficiently, made nine field goals and grabbed five rebounds. The Spurs needed that contribution as Dallas refused to disappear, eventually turning what appeared to be a comfortable San Antonio lead into a one-possession finish.

Spurs Have Another Reason to Believe in Dylan Harper

Victor Wembanyama dominated the headlines with 52 points, 24 rebounds and eight blocks, an extraordinary performance that ultimately anchored the victory. Irving answered with 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists, keeping the Mavericks within striking distance until the final possession.

With Dallas threatening to steal the game, Wembanyama made the decisive free throw with 24.2 seconds remaining. Irving later missed a contested jumper in the closing seconds, allowing San Antonio to hold on.

Those dramatic moments made Harper’s personal milestone even more memorable. He did not merely share the court with someone he admired; he contributed meaningful offense in a game where every basket mattered.

There is a larger developmental lesson here for San Antonio. Harper can learn from Irving’s creativity without becoming a copy of him. His ability to score efficiently alongside Wembanyama gives the Spurs another young piece capable of handling demanding situations.

The respect in Harper’s postgame comments also underscored how quickly perspectives can change in professional basketball. One day, a player is watching a hometown hero and studying his moves. Eventually, that same player gets a chance to compete against him, with the outcome no longer guaranteed.

For Harper, Wednesday delivered both a reminder of where his basketball journey began and evidence of how far it has already taken him.

Anthony G Halkias II Anthony G. Halkias II is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy Sports. He also serves as the Lead Writer for SteelerNation.com and has covered college football and basketball for Sports Illustrated. More about Anthony G Halkias II

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Spurs Rising Star Sends Direct Message to Kyrie Irving After 112-111 Win

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