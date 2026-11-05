Dylan Harper Gives Spurs Another Reason to be Excited

Dylan Harper had 21 points in a win over the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 112-111. This game was on par with his past two performances. He has been headed on an upward trajectory that has given the San Antonio Spurs the scoring that they have needed. In the last three games, his stats and shooting percentage have been way up.

Dylan Harper and His Last Three Games

Getty AUSTIN, TX -OCTOBER 23: Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts after hitting a three against Houston Rockets in the second half at Moody Center on October 23, 2026 in Austin, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

According to Kalshi Hoops, over the last three games, Harper is averaging 21 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. He is also efficient, shooting 57.1% from the field, 44.4% from three, and 84.6% from the free-throw line. These are encouraging numbers for the young guard; he has been providing a consistent second option for the Spurs over the last three games.

This is a good sign for San Antonio and gives them something to look forward to. He is showing his offensive talent and forcing the defense to guard differently. This is the kind of production that the Spurs have been hoping for from one of their guards.

What Stands Out About His Game

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TX -OCTOBER 27: Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs goes through drills before their game against Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center on October 27, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Harper is letting the game come to him as opposed to forcing shots. He is taking what the defense is giving him and making every shot count. If they play up on him, he is a bigger guard, so he takes it to the paint. If they play off of him, he then shoots the three. Harper’s size and athleticism allow him to be a good rebounder too, so he’s able to get a few easy points off of offensive rebounds.

His ability to finish around the rim is a thing of beauty. Harper has the highest percentage in the NBA on shots at the rim as a guard. His finishing has always been great; the most impressive stat is his three-point shooting. San Antonio has been struggling from three this season, and he gives them hope. He is also a good passer and finds the open guy, although in his game against Dallas he had zero assists.

What This Means Now

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TX – NOVEMBER 2: Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs scores on the Utah Jazz in the second half at Frost Bank Center on November 2, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

His rise in shooting percentage now provides their three-guard lineup with more offense. They have been using him mainly as a scorer, especially in the last three games, and it has worked. His improvement could make him one of the Spurs’ late-game closers alongside Victor Wembanyama. He is becoming a reliable offensive threat outside of just finishing around the rim.

This is a small sample size of three games. He will need to continue to be consistent and put pressure on defenses. If he is scoring like this, it makes the Spurs a much more dangerous team. This is an encouraging sign going forward for the Spurs, and everyone should feel good about Harper’s improvement.

Harper is now a bright spot for San Antonio going forward. It gives everyone something to be excited about. He is showing a versatile offensive game that is a constant threat to opposing teams. He is becoming a star in the making.