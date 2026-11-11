Spurs Get Surprising News From NBA Plus/Minus Rankings

The San Antonio Spurs have three players at the top of the highest Plus/Minus list. StatMuse reported that Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox, and Dylan Harper are currently the top three players on the plus/minus list. This is even more amazing considering that they are on the same team. This shows the impact that these three players have had on the Spurs’ nine-game win streak.

Spurs Guard De’Aaron Fox

Getty SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: De’aaron Fox #4 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on November 06, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Fox has looked like he has something to prove this year after catching so much criticism for how last season ended. His points have been down, only averaging 13.9 points per game, but his efficiency has been way up. He is shooting 53.2% overall and 36.7% from three. This has been huge for the Spurs’ nine-game win streak. He has been a reliable shooter so far for San Antonio.

His defense has also been really good this season so far. For instance, against the Dallas Mavericks, he guarded Kyrie Irving one-on-one on the final play of the game and stopped him to get the win. Even though his numbers are down, he has overall looked better than last season. He’s moving faster and quicker, and he looks more confident.

Dylan Harper’s Huge Step Forward

Getty SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on November 06, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Harper has taken a huge step forward for this San Antonio team. Now in the starting lineup, his points, rebounds, and assists numbers have gone up. He is averaging 18 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. He has also been leading the entire NBA in field goal percentage at the rim as a guard. This basically means that anytime he gets the ball in the paint, he scores. This is usually a stat dominated by big men, but now, as a guard, Harper is leading it.

His defense is also much better than last year. As a bigger guard, he is able to bump other guards off their spot. He’s quick also, so it’s hard for the opposing team’s players to get around him. His rebounding is also a problem for other teams because smaller players can’t box him out and constantly allow him to get offensive rebounds. Harper is a player who can do it all, and it shows how impactful he is by being number two on the plus/minus list.

Victor Wembanyama’s Dominance

Getty SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at Golden 1 Center on November 06, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

There is no question about why Wembanyama is first on this list. He has been dominating during the Spurs’ win streak. He is currently number two on the MVP watch list as well. His impact on defense is just as impactful as his offense. Wembanyama is currently at 30.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 4.5 blocks per game. He was shooting poorly from three, but over the last couple of games, he has raised that percentage.

Wembanyama is making his early case for MVP with his dominant play on both ends. He is looking like he wants that MVP trophy bad. Spurs got off to a slow start in two games that Wembanyama didn’t play well. Ever since then, he has been playing out of his mind.

The Spurs look to continue their win streak Wednesday night against the 1-8 Bulls. It’ll be San Antonio’s first time getting a look at rookie Caleb Wilson. Harper, Fox, and Wemby are in the top three of plus/minus for a reason. They will look to continue their good play Wednesday night.