Devin Vassell Injury Update Gives Spurs New Concern

San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell is dealing with left abductor tightness. Underdog NBA has reported that Vassell is currently listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns. Vassell will be a huge loss against the Suns if he can’t play. He and Julian Champagnie have been the Spurs’ most consistent three-point shooters.

Devin Vassell and His Production

Getty SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: Devin Vassell #24 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at Golden 1 Center on November 06, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The sharpshooter from San Antonio is currently shooting 35.6% from three this season. That is down a bit from last season but is still a very good mark. He has been one of the Spurs’ most consistent three-point shooters this season. He is more than just a shooter, though; he is a scorer. Vassell is a three-level scorer; he can attack the paint, shoot the mid-range, and shoot threes.

Outside of just scoring, Vassell is also a good defender and has become a good passer as well. He averages 1.7 steals and 3.1 assists per game; both marks are better than last season. Vassell has been one of the best role players in the NBA. He is also a tough shot maker; he’s a player who can get the ball with time running out and make a difficult shot.

If Vassell Can’t Play

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 09: Carter Bryant #11 of the San Antonio Spurs walks on the court during a break in the first half of a 2026 NBA Summer League game against the Atlanta Hawks at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 09, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Carter Bryant is a player that could see a lot of playing time if Vassell can’t play. Bryant is a player that San Antonio has been high on. His defense is way ahead of his offense so far in his young career. He has shown glimpses of being a good shooter but has yet to be consistent in his three-point shooting. He will most likely get a chance to earn more minutes Monday night.

Bryant is also really athletic and can score in the paint. San Antonio may need him in a big way Monday night. He will have his opportunity to show that he can knock down shots and cause havoc on the defensive side of the ball. One thing he will need to avoid is foul trouble. Bryant has a tendency to get too aggressive or jump at fakes and foul opposing players.

The Spurs will need to be ready to play if Vassell can’t play. They will be playing a Suns team that is looking to get back on track. As of right now, Vassell is questionable, but that could either change to a downgrade tomorrow, or an upgrade. If he can’t go, then Bryant may get the opportunity he wants to show he can play.