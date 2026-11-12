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Spurs Have Clear Trade Plans

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 11: Noa Essengue #2 of the Chicago Bulls blocks a dunk attempt by Stephon Castle #5 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at United Center on November 11, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The San Antonio Spurs want to get back to the NBA Finals.

They were there a year ago but just came up a little short against the New York Knicks.

This season, the Spurs have brought back a similar core with a few changes, and they lost their first two games before rattling off 10 wins in a row.

Victor Wembanyama remains otherworldly, which is always a good place to start.

But as this season chugs along, the question will arise: Should the Spurs make any moves to change this roster?

In a new article on Thursday, ESPN’s Michael C. Wright gives a pretty clear answer.

Spurs Trade Plans

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 11: Carter Bryant #11 and Keldon Johnson #3 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrate against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center on November 11, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The way ESPN’s Michael C. Wright sees it, the Spurs don’t have room for a trade right now.

With the way they’ve built this roster, there already aren’t enough minutes to go around. While a trade is fun in theory, it has to make sense in the rotation, and it might not for now in San Antonio.

This is how Wright explained it:

San Antonio plans to play out the season with what’s on the roster despite owning plenty of assets to make a move at the trade deadline. The Spurs appear to be somewhat thin at the center spot behind Luke Kornet, but the staff has been pleased with the progress made by rookie Tarris Reed Jr. in such a short time.

San Antonio understands that over the next two years, the roster could become expensive, with the club expected to sign Stephon Castle to an extension this summer, followed by an extension for Dylan Harper in the summer of 2028. Besides that, the Spurs are already experiencing somewhat of a numbers problem due to all the depth they’ve accumulated.

“There’s not enough minutes to go around,” coach Mitch Johnson said. “Unfortunately, I’ve got to play the bad guy and I’m not always going to be right. But I’ve got to make tough decisions in regards to only 240 minutes.”

In that context, what would the Spurs even do? Their biggest task is figuring out how to utilize all their current players optimally.

Spurs Do Have Trade Assets

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 11: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs and Matas Buzelis #14 of the Chicago Bulls battle for a rebound during the second half at United Center on November 11, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

If the Spurs decided to go against the above logic and make a trade anyway, they do have a lot of intriguing pieces.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks writes: “If the Spurs do look to make a move, they have an unprotected 2027 first-round pick from Atlanta and three additional tradeable first-rounders. They also have swap rights in 2028 (via Boston, if Nos. 2-30), 2030 (the most favorable of San Antonio, Dallas, Minnesota (if Nos. 2-30) and 2031 (via Sacramento). San Antonio has 12 tradeable second-rounders.”

While the Spurs are super impressive, they’re actually still on the young side. Those assets could help their core in the future, too — so don’t necessarily expect San Antonio to do something just because it has the capability to do so.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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