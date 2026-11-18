The Arizona Cardinals got another update on the Gardner Minshew recovery timeline late Tuesday.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals QB underwent surgery on his right elbow for a torn UCL he suffered during Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Gardner Minshew Undergoes UCL Surgery

“Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II had surgery on his right ulnar collateral ligament on Monday, a source told ESPN,” Weinfuss wrote.

He is expected to make a complete recovery and return eventually, but, most likely, it won’t be this season.

“Although tearing the UCL is a famously brutal injury for baseball pitchers that necessitated the development of the Tommy John surgery procedure, it tends not to be as severe for the throwing motion of a quarterback,” Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith explains how the return timeline looks.

“Brock Purdy tore his UCL in the 49ers’ playoff loss in January of 2023, had surgery to repair it in March, and was healthy enough to play the full season and lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl the next year.”

Cardinals May or May Not Sign Gardner Minshew for 2027

Minshew signed a one-year deal in March and is scheduled to be a free agent after the season.

However, there are just 8 weeks remaining in the NFL, and by the time Minshew returns, the season might be done for.

If the Cardinals choose to sign an extension with him, he’ll be healthy for the offseason. If not, then he’ll be a top pick for any team on the lookout for veteran QB depth.

“Minshew, who will be a free agent in March, should be healthy enough to sign with some team and play in 2027. Where he’ll be playing remains a question,” Smith adds.

LaFleur said the injury was “devastating” for Minshew.

“Even on Monday, he felt confident that it wasn’t that much until the test came back,” LaFleur said.