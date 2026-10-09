It’s getting hard to ignore the noise. Still, when it comes to the growing trade rumors, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. insists he’s doing just that.

“Truthfully, I paid no mind,” Harrison said. “I’m only focused on Detroit. Helping the Cardinals win football games at the moment. So whatever rumors you’re talking about, I don’t pay it no mind.”

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Harrison was once seen as a can’t-miss prospect. However, injuries derailed his 2025 season, and 2026, under a new coaching staff, has been a disaster to this point. Now, there is a legitimate question about whether or not he needs a change of scenery.

Per ESPN, the Cardinals are not actively shopping Harrison. However, other teams are doing their “due diligence” and checking in on him.

Meanwhile, Harrison is making some professional changes. He hired two agents, Todd France and Tory Dandy, in September of this year. Prior to that, he hadn’t had an agent to represent him. The timing of that move seemed curious to many.

Arizona Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett Defends Marvin Harrison

While the questions are mounting outside the Cardinals organizations, internally, there’s plenty of confidence. That includes quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

“I thought he played pretty well last game. Every time his number was called, he made the play,” Brissett said ahead of Week 4. “That was a big third down for us, and threw it with the utmost confidence.”

That Week 4 game ended up being a 36-24 loss to the New York Giants. Harrison had just 1 reception for 12 yards in that game. If there is a silver lining, that reception went for a touchdown.

In four games, Harrison has 5 receptions for 85 yards and 1 touchdown. That’s on 13 targets, and there have been questions at times about his effort in run blocking. Worse, he has just one game this season with more than 1 reception. In his first two NFL seasons, Harrison has just four games with 1 or fewer receptions, including a game he left early due to injury.

That’s hard to ignore. However, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur has insisted that he’s confident in Harrison.

“Yeah, my confidence is high in Marv,” LaFleur said after last Sunday’s game.

Several AFC Teams are Rumored for Marvin Harrison Jr.

The rumors that the Cardinals could trade Harrison weren’t a one-off thing. Instead, there have been several teams rumored to be interested in the young wide receiver, including several from the AFC.

Teams dealing with injuries seem to be the ones most often tied to Harrison. The New England Patriots have been rumored, as have the Cincinnati Bengals. Neither of those would be shocking moves from a team that expects to be a contender.

Another contender in contention is the Kansas City Chiefs. The rumor there is that they’ll want to land another weapon for their offense, and Harrison fits the bill.

Even the Las Vegas Raiders have made the rumors. This comes after a surprisingly strong start to the season, which might put them in a position to add before the Trade Deadline to try and make a playoff push.

For the time being, these are all just rumors, and the Cardinals aren’t seriously shopping Harrison. After all, if they were to move on now, it would be a massive case of selling low on a player who just a couple years ago seemed like a future superstar. So, for now, it looks like Harrison will stay in Arizona.