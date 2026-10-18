Cardinals All-Pro TE Trey McBride Makes NFL History in Rams Upset

The Arizona Cardinals offense has been heavily featuring All-Pro tight end Trey McBride this season. With another seven-catch game against the Los Angeles Rams, he becomes the first player in NFL history to record at least seven receptions in the first six games of the season, per NFL Research’s Henry Gold.

Against the Rams, the fifth-year tight end caught seven of nine targets for 53 yards. Thanks to his contributions, the Cardinals pulled off a stunning 18-16 upset of the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals have a lot of questions about their passing attack, especially since the unit has been lackluster most of the season. But they count on McBride being their most reliable target right now.

Trey McBride Remains Cardinals’ Top Pass-Catching Option

McBride now has 42 receptions on 65 targets for 308 yards and three touchdowns. While his 7.3 yards per catch is rather pedestrian compared to past seasons, it may be a function of the offense’s struggles to push the ball downfield in the passing game.

With 65 targets, McBride is clearly the top option in the Cardinals’ passing attack. Michael Wilson is the number two option in the offense. But beyond those two, there isn’t much that defenses have to account for. Especially following the Marvin Harrison Jr. trade this week.

For the season, McBride is on pace for 119 catches, 872 yards, and nine touchdowns. As teams load up to stop the All-Pro from breaking games for Arizona, it places an emphasis on their other receivers to move the ball.

On their game-winning drive against the Rams, it was preseason standout Jalen Brooks who made the big play to put the Cardinals in field goal range.