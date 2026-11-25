The Arizona Cardinals‘ offense could finally catch a break on Sunday when they face off with another old NFC East rival, the Commanders.

Despite Arizona’s offensive struggles, the Cardinals hold one significant advantage over Washington, and it starts with tight end Trey McBride. McBride is currently on pace to set a new single-season NFL record in most receptions by a tight end, but his total receiving yardage has taken a step back.

Washington, however, leads the league in yards allowed against tight ends, at 80.4, per Steezanomics. The Commanders have seen opposing tight ends receive 9.1 targets and 6.9 receptions per game, accounting for 25.6 percent of the targets share. They are also allowing 0.9 touchdowns per game against tight ends.

Arizona leads the league in targeting tight ends, with 142, per StatMuse. Arizona’s tight ends have combined for 113 catches, 911 yards, and eight touchdowns. Regardless of who is playing quarterback on Sunday, the Cardinals could have a massive advantage against Washington and perhaps even escape with an upset win.

Cardinals’ Tight End Production Goes Further Than Trey McBride

McBride is the most distinguished name, and the player recognized league-wide. He has 87 catches, five touchdowns, 689 yards, and 7.9 yards per reception heading into Sunday. But Elijah Higgins, Hunter Long, and Teegan Quitoriano have held their own.

Higgins has started seven of Arizona’s 11 games. He has hauled in 19 catches on 21 targets — good for a 90.5 catch rate. He has one receiving touchdown, 166 receiving yards, and 8.7 yards per catch.

Long and Quitoriano haven’t been as productive, but have stepped up when called on. Long has two starts in six appearances, with four catches on five targets, 33 yards, and 8.3 yards per catch.

Quitoriano has started four games and appeared in seven matchups. He has caught all three of the passes thrown his way, two of which have gone in for touchdowns. He has 23 receiving yards and 7.7 yards per catch.

These numbers indicate that, even if McBride has a rare bad day, someone from the tight end group will enjoy an impressive outing.

Arizona Must Lean On Its Tight End Production This Sunday

Things have looked beyond hopeless for Arizona in recent weeks, starting with its constant quarterback turnover. Their defensive woes finally led to Nick Rallis’ firing, with a former NFL defensive coordinator with a decent track record stepping in as the interim.

That could lead to progress, but Arizona’s offense must start putting in the work. It rarely has had an opportunity to highlight its biggest strength against an opponent’s biggest weakness, but one of those rare opportunities is coming on Sunday.

While some may rather see Arizona keep losing to secure a higher draft pick, everyone in that lineup is auditioning to prove they can be part of the Cardinals’ long-term plans. Expect Mike LaFleur and Co. to use every advantage they can, especially given the way Arizona has played in its last three games.

Winning will also build momentum for Week 13 when Arizona faces another former rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. That is something the Cardinals would love to keep building before their Week 14 bye.