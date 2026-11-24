The Arizona Cardinals (3-8) are in the midst of a free-fall in the 2026 season.

Arizona is on a three-game losing streak, with no end in sight. The recent downturn in events has led to the firing of DC Nick Rallis, as well as rising questions in regards to the future of the offense.

Perhaps the most glaring need in a roster chalk-full of holes at the moment is wide receiver in this situation. Read more below on a possible solution to this question.

Insider Hints Cardinals Have Interest in Star Wide Receiver

It’s no secret that the Cardinals have a gaping need at the wide receiver position. It all began with a trade that sent Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans on Oct. 12.

The spiral in the aftermath is almost inexplicable. Arizona lost Kendrick Bourne and Michael Wilson for the season just one week apart. Devin Duvernay fell victim to injury himself.

This leaves Arizona with a receiving core built around Simi Fehoko and Reggie Virgil. This opens the door for the front office to seek out reinforcements.

The need opens the door to bring back a high-profile talent back to the valley, although it might cause controversy.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter took to his podcast on Nov. 24 to hint that the Cardinals may target Brandon Aiyuk in the open market.

Schefter points to Aiyuk playing collegiate football at Arizona State – as well as the Cardinals’ need for receiving talent – as reasons why the former All-Pro is a potential option for the franchise.

Pros, Cons of Aiyuk Coming to Arizona

Aiyuk, 28, is now a free agent via his release from the San Fransisco 49ers on Monday. This ends an over two-year saga that led to bitter feelings between both sides.

Aiyuk is now fully healthy and able to sign with any team of his choice, which opens the door for him to return to the Phoenix area.

This conversation comes with multiple layers, however. While Aiyuk brings high-level talent, playmaking ability, and a familiarity with the general offense that head coach Mike LaFleur employs, there are deeper discussions to be had.

Among them is the off-the-field discussion. The two-plus year saga of Aiyuk and the 49ers was one of the more bizarre in recent NFL history. This, in turn, will likely lead to Kyle Shanahan giving a not-so-good review to LaFleur in a conversation.

Is Aiyuk’s on-field talent worth putting up with a possible headache for? That’s something that is surely up for debate, as the Cardinals have a desperate need for wide receiver help. There’s also the conversation around long-term investment.

In the event that Aiyuk does work out, he gifts the Cardinals two surefire receivers to build around long-term, along with Trey McBride fully immersed in the conversation.

There’s definite reasons to explore signing Aiyuk, as there are reasons to ultimately pass on the opportunity. In the end, the option to bring him on is enticing enough to kick the tires on a union.