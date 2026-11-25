The Arizona Cardinals have made a roster move concerning the quarterback position. The team has been awarded Kedon Slovis from waivers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Slovis began the year with the Cardinals. He was firmly the fourth quarterback on the depth chart behind Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew II, and Carson Beck. With no room for him on the 53-man roster, Slovis was cut by Arizona and signed with the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad.

The former Cardinal reunited with Brissett in Baltimore after Arizona traded their starter for the first eight games. Like with the Cardinals, the Ravens have dealt with a litany of injuries at the quarterback position.

Slovis was waived by the Ravens after Week 11. With their own quarterback crisis, the third-year passer was a logical candidate for Arizona to claim off waivers.

What the Kedon Slovis Waiver Claim Means for the Cardinals

That means likely changes to the quarterback room before their showdown against the Washington Commanders. Beck is dealing with back spasms, which sidelined him ahead of their 34-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Johnson started the game.

In claiming Slovis, the Cardinals are adding a bit more stability to the quarterback room. The former Desert Mountain product spent the offseason working in Mike LaFleur’s offense. That makes him a more viable backup to Johnson than rookie Joey Aguilar, who was on the Jaguars practice squad before Arizona signed him.

Arizona will likely bump Aguilar off the 53-man roster and try to sign him to the practice squad. The former UCLA quarterback is familiar with LaFleur’s predecessor in Los Angeles, Liam Coen, and his offense.

This also speaks to a concern about Beck’s viability to play the rest of the season out. LaFleur ruled out injured reserve as an option for the rookie quarterback to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, even after Beck missed another practice due to his back injury.

It throws a monkey wrench into their plans at quarterback, meaning it’s more likely they’ll turn to the draft for a solution. While it was already unlikely that Beck would have steered them off that course, that decision almost seems inevitable now.

What’s Next for the Cardinals?

There are a lot of moving parts in what’s been one of the most miserable seasons in franchise history. Nick Rallis was shown the door after Arizona allowed 30+ points for the eighth time. The Arizona Republic‘s Theo Mackie posted a brutal thread of mistakes by the defense on X.

Changes will be coming to the franchise in the offseason. While LaFleur won’t likely be on the chopping block given how this season has unfolded, that won’t preclude a change in the front office. That could lead to a major coaching and roster turnover in the offseason, although their 6-22 record since the 2025 season may make that more inviting.

The hope for the remainder of the season is that the Cardinals get as healthy as they can and play about as well as they reasonably can. The roster itself will likely be addressed once they’ve played out the final six games of their schedule.