The Arizona Cardinals have started four different quarterbacks in the last four games. And now one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in NFL history is available on the waiver wire.

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially released Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday after the four-time NFL MVP publicly ripped head coach Mike McCarthy during an appearance on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Rodgers, 42, had already announced earlier this year that this would be his final NFL season. If he wants to play again before calling it a career, though, there’s a familiar face on the Cardinals’ coaching staff who was around for some of the best years of his career.

Arizona has already been floated as one of three possible landing spots for Rodgers following his departure from Pittsburgh.

Cardinals Have Familiar Coaching Connections to Aaron Rodgers

Sports Illustrated’s Mike Kadlick listed the Cardinals among three teams that could pursue Rodgers, pointing to first-year head coach Mike LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

“While the Cardinals are 3–8 and quite a ways out of playoff contention, they have two things working in their favor when it comes to Rodgers: Nathaniel Hackett and a LaFleur,” Kadlick wrote.

Rodgers won consecutive NFL MVP awards in 2020 and 2021 with Hackett as his offensive coordinator and Matt LaFleur, Mike’s older brother, as his head coach in Green Bay.

Rodgers threw a combined 85 touchdown passes against just nine interceptions over those two seasons. The Packers won the NFC North in each of Hackett’s three years as their offensive coordinator and reached the NFC championship game twice.

Hackett reunited with Rodgers in New York in 2023, although their first season together with the Jets lasted all of four offensive snaps before Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon.

Rodgers returned the following season to throw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns, his highest totals in either category since his last MVP season.

Interestingly enough, Hackett replaced Mike LaFleur as the Jets’ offensive coordinator in 2023. The two are now working together for the first time in Arizona.

Cardinals Continue to Deal With Injuries at Quarterback

Kadlick also pointed to the revolving door at quarterback in Arizona as another reason to consider the Cardinals a possible destination.

“The Cardinals have had quarterback problems, too, starting the year with Jacoby Brissett before benching him for Gardner Minshew, only to see both him and rookie third-string quarterback Carson Beck sustain injuries. That left them to trot veteran journeyman Josh Johnson under center in Week 11 against the Chiefs.”

The Cardinals traded Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month, and Minshew subsequently suffered a season-ending elbow injury. Beck was then ruled out against Kansas City because of back spasms.

Johnson, 40, completed 18 of 31 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s 34-7 loss to the Chiefs.

Arizona added yet another quarterback Wednesday, claiming Kedon Slovis off waivers from Baltimore. Beck had yet to return to practice, leaving Johnson, Slovis and undrafted rookie Joey Aguilar as the Cardinals’ healthy quarterbacks.

Rodgers completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions in 10 starts for Pittsburgh this season. He can be claimed off waivers until 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, after which he’d become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.

Even with the coaching connections and injuries at quarterback, Kadlick didn’t put much stock in the chances of Rodgers ending up in Arizona.

“Is this likely? Of course not, but there’s at least a connection.”