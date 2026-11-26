The Arizona Cardinals HC, Mike LaFleur, finally had an update on RB Jeremiyah Love’s return from IR.

During both of his press conferences this week, Mike LaFleur gave an almost identical update on the Cardinals taking Love off IR with his four-week window up.

Jeremiyah Love Injury Still Work In Progress for Cardinals

“I’ll know a little bit more as the week goes. Obviously this is the fourth week, and then you’re alluding to Philly. So we’ll tackle that next week,” LaFleur said Monday.

He didn’t have anything different to say during his Wednesday update as well.

“He’s doing well. I mean, he’s still in his four-week window there on IR, but we’ll know more each day, and then figure it out on Monday to see what it looks like for Philly, or if we need the extra week for the bye week.”

Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders is the fourth game Love has to miss since getting hurt in the Nov. 1 win over Dallas. Once Monday hits, LaFleur can open his 21-day practice window ahead of Week 13 against the Eagles, or hold him out one extra week through the Cardinals’ Week 14 bye so he gets two more weeks of rest before returning in Week 15.

It’s Week 12, and Love already suffered three separate ankle injuries, seriously limiting how much he could actually play for Arizona in his rookie season.

The first one came during the Cardinals’ first preseason game that cut his training camp short. Even though LaFleur didn’t place him on IR then, he took 4 weeks to return. Then again, in Week 4, Love tweaked his other ankle, tried playing through it the following week, only to end up re-aggravating it. That sidelined him for another two weeks.

Love finally came back for the Week 8 game against the Cowboys, but could only put up nine carries for 23 yards before exiting before halftime.

It was another brand-new ankle sprain, one different from the previous two, LaFleur confirmed post-game. His recovery this time, however, was longer, explaining LaFleur’s decision to put him on IR.

Love Yet to Hit His Full Stride for Cardinals

Because of the nagging injuries, Love is yet to truly show what he’s capable of. From whatever he has flashed in the few games he played, it’s safe to say he’s the real deal.

He has 76 carries for 268 yards and a score, along with 11 catches for 36 yards and another touchdown across six games and five starts.

His best stretch came right before the left-ankle injury in Week 4. Love chewed up 109 total yards and a touchdown against the 49ers in Week 3, then followed it up with 63 rushing yards against the Giants, including 40 yards after contact.

Once the ankle issues piled up, his efficiency dropped to just 2.1 yards per carry across his next two games against the Lions and the Cowboys.

The times couldn’t have been worse for the Cardinals, as they keep dropping games. Eight losses this season forced them to fire DC Nick Rallis. That’s how desperately they need Love back.

If Love gets cleared to return against Philadelphia next week, he could potentially be the player the Cardinals need for a win.