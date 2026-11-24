The Arizona Cardinals finally pulled the plug on defensive coordinator Nick Rallis on Monday, naming senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin as his interim replacement for the final six games of the 2026 season.

When the announcement came Monday morning, everyone believed that the Cardinals’ 34-7 blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday was the final straw. It was, in a way, because it was the eighth time Arizona surrendered more than 30 points this season. But it wasn’t an impulsive move.

According to the latest inside report from ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the talks of Arizona parting ways with Rallis had been going on since the offseason.

Cardinals Attempted to Fire Nick Rallis In Offseason

“Multiple sources told ESPN that Arizona had attempted to move on from Rallis during the offseason. I’ve heard the number of coaches they were interested in was about four, Weinfuss wrote.

The only thing stopping the entire thing was the Cardinals not finding Rallis’s replacement.

“However, with LaFleur being the last head coach hired during the 2026 coaching cycle, Arizona’s options were limited with whom to replace Rallis,” Weinfuss added. “However, with LaFleur being the last head coach hired during the 2026 coaching cycle, Arizona’s options were limited with whom to replace Rallis. After considering their options, ‘Nick was the one that made the most sense,’ a source said.”

Maybe the Cardinals found a replacement, or they just got tired of their defense failing every time.

Rallis’ defense ranked 32nd in points margin and points margin per game this season, 31st in opponent points per game and opponent points, 29th in opponent yards, and 28th in yard margin, yard margin per game, and opponent turnovers.

The Cardinals’ defense was also ranked last in the NFL in opponent QBR and 31st in raw QBR. It was 27th in run yards allowed per game, and 26th in yards per game and yards per play.

LaFleur Felt the Time Was Right

LaFleur said the decision to fire Rallis was his alone and that it just felt right to make it Monday morning.

“I just felt in my heart this morning that we needed a change,” LaFleur said. “We needed a fresh perspective, a fresh voice, albeit the foundation of what T.A.’s going to do is not necessarily what he was able to put in starting in April, but he’s been around this a long time. He’s been around obviously successful defenses, a successful head coach, and Mike Tomlin for a lot of years.

“So, just thought it was the right time starting this week.”

With a defensive coordinator change, LaFleur, of course, expects better results.

“Obviously these last three weeks have not been good collectively,” LaFleur said. “Obviously we haven’t held our end of the bargain on offense. I don’t need to hear excuses of why. We just haven’t. So yeah, I wouldn’t say that. It just felt right today.”

For now, Austin handles the DC duties until they find their permanent DC, or they promote Austin to the role. His audition begins Sunday at State Farm Stadium, where an Arizona defense surrendering 29.4 points per game faces a tough test against the Washington Commanders.