Arizona Cardinals have been waiting for Carson Beck to take the reins of his starting QB1 role, but injuries have kept him limited for most of the season. He only got to start in this season once, and that was in Week 10.

That was the first time Beck actually got his shot on Sunday, only for back spasms to flare up during practice ahead of Week 11. Those same spasms are still keeping him off the field this week.

When asked about a Beck health update, Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur didn’t have a positive update.

No Carson Beck Return Timeline As of Now

“Better than yesterday. Hopefully better tomorrow. Obviously, DNP for a reason. But we’ll take it one day at a time,” LaFleur said during his press conference Wednesday.

The only silver lining was Beck being better than last Thursday, but that was expected progress.

“Every day he got a little bit better,” LaFleur added.

This was the time the Cardinals were supposed to see how well Beck handled their franchise QB duties. They’re not getting much tape to begin with, and his injury history is making his case worse.

Still, LaFleur mentioned how Beck knows what the stakes are.

“He knows himself. He knows what he’s feeling, and he’s been through this, so I wouldn’t say more caution, just treating it one day at a time.”

Cardinals Preparing to Start Josh Johnson vs. Commanders

For Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders, LaFleur is preparing to start Josh Johnson. Beck did throw on the side during Wednesday’s session, so there is still a slim chance of late progress leading up to a last-minute green light. Even so, no report has come out saying he is good to go yet.

“Cardinals rookie QB Carson Beck has been steadily improving since back spasms hit him late in Thursday’s practice. He didn’t practice today, but Mike LaFleur said the Cardinals are taking it one day at a time with him,” ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss wrote.

“I’m only concerned about this week. I’ll be honest, I don’t believe so, but again, it’s back,” LaFleur said when asked if the issue could spill into Week 13.

“No,” was all he said when asked if he’s considered IR with Beck.

Weinfuss further added if they have a process for deciding whether Beck will play or Johnson.

“For all these guys, it’s case by case for sure. There are guys that I’ve been a part of that haven’t practiced at all, and you still give them a chance on Sunday. Sometimes, more likely, you have to at least say, ‘Hey, on Friday they’re capable.’ And other guys, you want to see it a little bit earlier. So I won’t say what our thought process is with that because it is case by case. I’ll keep it at that.”

“They’re back spasms. There’s no magic pill you can take for that,” LaFleur said of Beck’s injury after the loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. “You just treat it and kind of go from there. Obviously kept him back for obvious reasons… We kept Carson back because we didn’t think it was beneficial for anyone to bring him here,” LaFleur added.