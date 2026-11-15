Travis Kelce Injury Update: Chiefs TE Hurt vs. Falcons

The Kansas City Chiefs already brought a shorthanded offense to the field against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The last thing the Chiefs need is another offensive injury — particularly one to the legendary tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce got dinged up in the first quarter, though, and it’s going to be something to monitor.

Travis Kelce Injury Update

Kelce made a catch in the first quarter on which his right ankle was twisted during the play.

He did walk away under his own power, which was a good sign.

Kelce then went to the sideline to have the right ankle re-taped.

It appears that Travis Kelce is now getting his ankle retapped. https://t.co/83nsgvSkr6 — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) November 15, 2026

Kelce soon headed to the locker room.

The biggest concern about this for the Chiefs is that Kelce has dealt with ankle issues already this season. He certainly isn’t getting any younger, and it’s not clear if he’ll be able to make it through the rest of this season healthy.

Chiefs TE Depth Chart

The Chiefs have a couple reliable tight ends behind Kelce if they need to use them.

Noah Gray has been in Kansas City for years and can do a lot of the things Kelce does — just on a much lesser level.

They also have Jake Briningstool, who used to be a college standout at Clemson.

Falcons Impact

The Falcons will have to worry about the Chiefs’ offense regardless of who’s out there.

Kansas City scored on their first drive on Sunday on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to rookie running back Emmett Johnson. Johnson is playing in place of Walker, the star RB who is out with an injury.

The Chiefs can clearly make it work no matter who’s on the field.

Atlanta’s defense has its work cut out for it.