NFC South Standings: What’s at Stake in Week 10 Games

You’ve got to give it to the NFC South Division — it may not be the most impressive at the top, but it definitely makes sure to get everyone involved.

Entering Sunday in Week 10, all four teams in the NFC South are within a half-game of one another. The Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers can all feel like they have a shot to win the division with the second half of the regular season getting rolling.

The Panthers won it last season with an 8-9 record, so anything is possible when it comes to this quartet.

Whether or not any of these teams can make noise in the playoffs is a different story, but the division title does come with the NFC’s No. 4 seed and a home game against the best wild card team, so there’s value to be had in winning the division, for sure.

With it so close together entering Week 10, here’s a look at what’s happening this week.

NFC South Standings

Here’s how the NFC South Division standings shape up entering Week 10:

Carolina Panthers 3-5

New Orleans Saints 3-5

Atlanta Falcons 3-6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-6

The first tiebreaker at the end of the season is head-to-head result. If teams split, then it goes to their overall record within the division.

There’s still everything on the line in the NFC South.

What’s at Stake in Week 10 in NFC South Division

Week 10 is a fascinating one for the NFC South.

The big headline is that the Saints and Panthers play each other. Given that they’re tied atop the division at 3-5 each, whoever wins will be in first place of the division after Week 10 (assuming no tie in this game).

The Falcons have a tough matchup on their plate, taking on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buccaneers have their bye week, so they won’t move from their 3-6 record.

Atlanta still has its bye coming up, so getting a surprise win over the Chiefs would be huge for them.

But at least on this Sunday, eyes will be on the Panthers’ Bryce Young and the Saints’ Tyler Shough as they try to quarterback their teams to a hold of first place in the division.