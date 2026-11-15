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NFC South Standings: What’s at Stake in Week 10 Games

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Tommy Tremble #82 of the Carolina Panthers stiff arms Xavier Watts #31 of the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

You’ve got to give it to the NFC South Division — it may not be the most impressive at the top, but it definitely makes sure to get everyone involved.

Entering Sunday in Week 10, all four teams in the NFC South are within a half-game of one another. The Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers can all feel like they have a shot to win the division with the second half of the regular season getting rolling.

The Panthers won it last season with an 8-9 record, so anything is possible when it comes to this quartet.

Whether or not any of these teams can make noise in the playoffs is a different story, but the division title does come with the NFC’s No. 4 seed and a home game against the best wild card team, so there’s value to be had in winning the division, for sure.

With it so close together entering Week 10, here’s a look at what’s happening this week.

NFC South Standings

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Tommy Tremble #82 of the Carolina Panthers stiff arms Xavier Watts #31 of the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

Here’s how the NFC South Division standings shape up entering Week 10:

  • Carolina Panthers 3-5
  • New Orleans Saints 3-5
  • Atlanta Falcons 3-6
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-6

The first tiebreaker at the end of the season is head-to-head result. If teams split, then it goes to their overall record within the division.

There’s still everything on the line in the NFC South.

What’s at Stake in Week 10 in NFC South Division

GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 05: Pete Werner #20 and Julian Blackmon #23 of the New Orleans Saints tackle Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter of the game at Caesars Superdome on October 05, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

Week 10 is a fascinating one for the NFC South.

The big headline is that the Saints and Panthers play each other. Given that they’re tied atop the division at 3-5 each, whoever wins will be in first place of the division after Week 10 (assuming no tie in this game).

The Falcons have a tough matchup on their plate, taking on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buccaneers have their bye week, so they won’t move from their 3-6 record.

Atlanta still has its bye coming up, so getting a surprise win over the Chiefs would be huge for them.

But at least on this Sunday, eyes will be on the Panthers’ Bryce Young and the Saints’ Tyler Shough as they try to quarterback their teams to a hold of first place in the division.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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NFC South Standings: What’s at Stake in Week 10 Games

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