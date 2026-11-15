Why Kenneth Walker Isn’t Playing Today in Chiefs-Falcons Game

The Atlanta Falcons are catching a huge break on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of firepower but won’t have Kenneth Walker.

Walker is the superstar running back who was Super Bowl MVP for the Seattle Seahawks in February.

He was a free agent after last season, though, and Seattle didn’t bring Walker back. He instead signed with the Chiefs to bring a new level to their running game that had been lacking in recent seasons.

It clearly worked, as the Chiefs have been one of the league’s best running teams all season long.

That could be different in Week 10, though.

The Falcons are taking on the Chiefs in a game that matters greatly in keeping both sides in their respective division races. And for Atlanta, the defense will have one less thing to worry about. Walker isn’t playing.

Why Isn’t Kenneth Walker Playing Today?

Walker isn’t playing on Sunday for the Chiefs against the Falcons due to injury.

He hurt his groin during the practice week, and after the Chiefs initially called him questionable, they downgraded him to out on Saturday.

That pushes Kansas City into its depth chart, where there’s a lot less experience.

Chiefs RB Depth Chart

The Chiefs appear to have three running backs lined up to potentially get work with Walker out.

The obvious top back now is Emmett Johnson. The rookie out of Nebraska has made most of his impact this season so far as a pass catcher, but he’s a very capable rusher, too.

Johnson isn’t Walker, but the Chiefs will likely be comfortable challenging Atlanta’s defense with similar looks with Johnson in the backfield.

Beyond the rookie, the Chiefs have two formerly undrafted players with limited NFL experience.

Jadyn Ott and Nate Carter both had quality college careers and are now a part of the Chiefs’ depth chart with Walker out.

For the Falcons, the reality is they can’t change much. Chiefs coach Andy Reid will still scheme up good looks, regardless of who’s in the backfield with Patrick Mahomes.

Atlanta has to stay disciplined and be ready for anything against the Chiefs, even without Walker.