Hi, Subscriber

Why Kenneth Walker Isn’t Playing Today in Chiefs-Falcons Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Kansas City Chiefs v Seattle Seahawks
Getty
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons are catching a huge break on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of firepower but won’t have Kenneth Walker.

Walker is the superstar running back who was Super Bowl MVP for the Seattle Seahawks in February.

He was a free agent after last season, though, and Seattle didn’t bring Walker back. He instead signed with the Chiefs to bring a new level to their running game that had been lacking in recent seasons.

It clearly worked, as the Chiefs have been one of the league’s best running teams all season long.

That could be different in Week 10, though.

The Falcons are taking on the Chiefs in a game that matters greatly in keeping both sides in their respective division races. And for Atlanta, the defense will have one less thing to worry about. Walker isn’t playing.

Why Isn’t Kenneth Walker Playing Today?

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III popped up on the injury report, putting his status for Week 10 in jeopardy.
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 25: Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on from the bench against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Walker isn’t playing on Sunday for the Chiefs against the Falcons due to injury.

He hurt his groin during the practice week, and after the Chiefs initially called him questionable, they downgraded him to out on Saturday.

That pushes Kansas City into its depth chart, where there’s a lot less experience.

Chiefs RB Depth Chart

Emmett Johnson runnning back Kansas City Chiefs
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 08: Running back Emmett Johnson #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball in the first half against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Amy Kontras/Getty Images)

The Chiefs appear to have three running backs lined up to potentially get work with Walker out.

The obvious top back now is Emmett Johnson. The rookie out of Nebraska has made most of his impact this season so far as a pass catcher, but he’s a very capable rusher, too.

Johnson isn’t Walker, but the Chiefs will likely be comfortable challenging Atlanta’s defense with similar looks with Johnson in the backfield.

Beyond the rookie, the Chiefs have two formerly undrafted players with limited NFL experience.

Jadyn Ott and Nate Carter both had quality college careers and are now a part of the Chiefs’ depth chart with Walker out.

For the Falcons, the reality is they can’t change much. Chiefs coach Andy Reid will still scheme up good looks, regardless of who’s in the backfield with Patrick Mahomes.

Atlanta has to stay disciplined and be ready for anything against the Chiefs, even without Walker.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Why Kenneth Walker Isn’t Playing Today in Chiefs-Falcons Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Falcons News

More Heavy on Falcons News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x