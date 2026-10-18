Bills QB Josh Allen Makes History With Wild Touchdown Pass

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen earned a bit of team history with a memorable touchdown.

Allen threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Keon Coleman in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, tying Jim Kelly for the most passing touchdowns in franchise history.

Josh Allen’s Unreal Touchdown Pass Goes Viral

The pass itself gained some viral attention, with Allen flipping a shot-put of a pass after facing serious pressure from the Raiders.

The team immediately honored the pass, sharing love in a social media post.

“JOSH ALLEN DOING JOSH ALLEN THINGS!!!!” the team wrote on X.

Others praised the play, with some calling it the best play of the NFL season.

“This is the play of the year so far. Josh Allen. WOW,” noted NFL reporter Ari Meirov in a post on X.

Josh Allen Made History Twice in Sunday’s Game

The team took to social media after Allen’s wild touchdown pass, noting that it put him in a tie with the team’s other storied quarterback.

“With that 12-yard TD pass to Keon Coleman, Josh Allen now has 258 passing TDs (including playoffs). Allen is now tied with Jim Kelly for the most in team history,” the team noted in a post on X.

Allen had made more NFL history earlier in the game with another touchdown pass, the team noted.

“Josh Allen’s 9-yard TD pass to Khalil Shakir marked Allen’s 317th total TD,” the team noted. “Allen (playing in his 6th game of his 9th season) has now passed Russell Wilson (316) for the second-most total TDs in a player’s first 10 seasons.”