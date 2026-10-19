Ref Opens up on C.J. Gardner-Johnson Ejection During Bills-Raiders Game

The Buffalo Bills picked up a thrilling 33-30 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 NFL action.

Buffalo is now 5-1 and will enter the bye week on a high note, but the Bills did have some controversy in the win. Starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was ejected for spitting near Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers.

After the game, the ref opened up on the ejection.

Ref Details Ejection of Bills Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson

After the Bills win, referee Shawn Smith spoke to a pool reporter and detailed the ejection of C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Smith said an umpire witnessed him spitting, and New York confirmed what the umpire saw, which led to the ejection.

“He saw him spit on an opponent. We don’t go into the judgment of where he is spitting and this, that, or the other. He spit on an opponent,” the ref said, via Matt Parrino of NYUP.com.

Gardner-Johnson was struggling in the game before the ejection, as Damar Hamlin and rookie Jalen Kilgore took over. Kilgore had a major pass breakup in the fourth quarter, as the Bills’ defense did play well after Gardner-Johnson’s ejection.

However, Buffalo likely would’ve wanted Gardner-Johnson on the field, but he decided to spit near Bowers, which is gross and not necessary.

The Bills will enter the bye week, and perhaps they make a move involving Gardner-Johnson.

Joe Brady Makes Feelings Clear on CJGJ’s Ejection

Gardner-Johnson being ejected also came with a 15-yard penalty, which allowed the Raiders to have one shot at the end zone before half.

Although the Raiders had to settle for a field goal, it could have been a major difference in the game and Bills head coach Joe Brady wasn’t happy.

“I haven’t seen the clip yet. I was talking to the ref, they took it to New York and it was clear as day. I’m sure I’m going to see it shortly after here. At the end of the day, if it shows up, that can’t happen; that’s the discipline I’m talking about. It’s uncalled for, it can’t happen, and it’s going to be addressed,” Brady said.

Gardner-Johnson, meanwhile, did apologize after the game and said he has to be better.

“We were just arguing and talking,” Gardner-Johnson told reporters postgame. “It was nothing negative. He ain’t do nothing to me. It was just in the heat of the game arguing and talking s**t. That gesture isn’t warranted. …

“I got to be a better player, I got to be a better vet, I hurt my team. I just go to control my emotions.”

The Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 after their bye week.