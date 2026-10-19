Former Buffalo Bills HC Blasts ‘Punk’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson After Ejection

Former Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan unloaded on C.J. Gardner-Johnson after he was ejected.

Gardner-Johnson was ejected before halftime of Sunday’s 33-30 win over the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting near Brock Bowers.

It was a careless decision from Gardner-Johnson, who apologized to the team postgame, but many fans are hoping he gets cut.

Former Buffalo Bills HC Blasts Gardner-Johnson

After Gardner-Johnson was ejected for spitting at Bowers, Rex Ryan didn’t hold back on what he thinks of the veteran safety.

Speaking on Get Up on ESPN, Ryan called Gardner-Johnson a ‘punk’ and believes Buffalo should move on from him.

“This guy, I mean, say what you want, he’s a punk,” Ryan said about Gardner-Johnson. “I mean, that’s really what he is. And, I mean, even as a practice player, I love the way he played. I really did. And then you find out about him and you’re like, oh, God, nobody wants him. That’s why they had six teams get rid of him. And this thing right here represents your football team. The Buffalo Bills don’t need you. Guess what? No team in the league needs you.

“It’s an absolute honor to play in this league Quit being a punk. That’s what, to me, that’s what it is. And I like guys who have lead in their pencil. Everybody that plays on defense has lead in their pencil. But they don’t have to be like this. This isn’t a physical. You’re not being physical. You’re being a punk. That’s it.”

Ryan didn’t hold back on Gardner-Johnson and thinks the Bills could cut him after the ejection. The veteran also hasn’t played to expectations this season, which could lead to him being released.

Gardner-Johnson Apologizes After Ejection

After Gardner-Johnson was ejected, he stayed in the locker room and met with reporters after the game.

“We were just arguing and talking,” Gardner-Johnson told reporters postgame. “It was nothing negative. He ain’t do nothing to me. It was just in the heat of the game arguing and talking s**t. That gesture isn’t warranted. … I got to be a better player, I got to be a better vet, I hurt my team. I just go to control my emotions.”

Bills head coach Joe Brady, meanwhile, wasn’t thrilled with Gardner-Johnson and made his feelings clear after the win.

“I haven’t seen the clip yet. I was talking to the ref, they took it to New York and it was clear as day. I’m sure I’m going to see it shortly after here. At the end of the day, if it shows up, that can’t happen; that’s the discipline I’m talking about. It’s uncalled for, it can’t happen, and it’s going to be addressed,” Brady said.

The Bills have a bye week and could look into adding a safety to replace Gardner-Johnson.