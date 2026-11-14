Bengals Get Surprise Steelers Injury News Ahead of Sunday Night Showdown

The Cincinnati Bengals could catch a significant break ahead of Sunday’s AFC North showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth was unexpectedly added to the injury report Saturday, putting his availability for the primetime matchup in question.

It’s a development worth watching for Cincinnati, especially considering Freiermuth’s history of giving the Bengals’ defense problems.

The division rivals enter Sunday night’s game with identical 6-2 records and first place in the AFC North on the line. The matchup could have enormous consequences for the division race, as recent playoff projections have highlighted.

Now, Pittsburgh could be without one of its most reliable receiving threats in a game where every advantage matters.

Steelers Add Pat Freiermuth to Injury Report Before Bengals Game

The Steelers announced Saturday that Freiermuth had been added to their injury report with an illness and was questionable for Sunday night’s game against Cincinnati.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter also shared the update, bringing attention to the tight end’s uncertain status.

Freiermuth was not carrying an injury designation on Pittsburgh’s Friday report, which makes this report a late surprise.

His addition creates a new concern for the Steelers offense preparing to face a Bengals team that has won four consecutive games.

Freiermuth has recorded 25 receptions for 235 yards and four receiving touchdowns through Pittsburgh’s first eight games of the season.

Although his receiving totals aren’t among the NFL’s highest at the position, he has remained a useful target near the end zone.

His status may not be confirmed until Pittsburgh releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday’s scheduled 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.

If Freiermuth is unavailable, the Steelers could turn to Darnell Washington and Robert Tonyan for additional work at tight end.

Freiermuth Has Been a Problem for Bengals Defense

The possibility of Freiermuth missing Sunday’s game is particularly significant because of his previous success against Cincinnati.

During the teams’ October 2025 meeting, the Steelers tight end caught five passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns, including a 68-yard score in the fourth quarter.

That performance was one of his most productive games of the season and demonstrated how dangerous he can be against the Bengals.

Freiermuth has also discussed his success in this rivalry, explaining his approach during an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports last November.

The Bengals have struggled in recent years to defend tight ends.

That trend has continued into the 2026 season.

According to StatMuse, opposing tight ends have averaged 80.6 receiving yards per game against the Bengals through their first eight contests.

Only the Detroit Lions have surrendered more yards per game to the position.

That vulnerability could make Freiermuth an important part of Pittsburgh’s offensive game plan if he is healthy enough to play.

However, Cincinnati shouldn’t assume his potential absence would eliminate the matchup problem.

Washington has emerged as another productive option, and Pittsburgh could adjust its approach to take advantage of the Bengals’ difficulties covering the middle of the field.

The Steelers won the teams’ first meeting this season, 30-27, on September 27. Cincinnati now has an opportunity to even the season series and take sole possession of first place.

Whether Freiermuth will be available for that rematch remains uncertain, but his surprise appearance on Saturday’s injury report provides another storyline to monitor before kickoff.