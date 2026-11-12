Bengals’ Joe Burrow Set for Surprising Career First vs. Steelers

Now in his seventh season, Joe Burrow has accomplished a lot. This Sunday night, however, will mark a career first for the star QB.

Sunday’s matchup will mark the first time he starts a regular-season primetime home game against an AFC North opponent.

The unusual milestone was highlighted by Dave Clark of the Cincinnati Enquirer, who noted that injuries prevented Burrow from playing in previous opportunities against Pittsburgh in 2020 and 2025.

It’s an especially fitting occasion considering the stakes. Both Cincinnati and Pittsburgh enter Sunday’s showdown at 6-2, with first place in the AFC North on the line.

Burrow is also playing some of the best football of his career, earning recognition as one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks as Cincinnati continues its four-game winning streak.

Joe Burrow Finally Gets His Primetime Opportunity Against Steelers

The Bengals have hosted Pittsburgh in primetime twice during Burrow’s career, but the star quarterback was unavailable for both games.

The first came on December 21, 2020, when Cincinnati hosted the Steelers on Monday Night Football.

Burrow had already suffered a season-ending knee injury, leaving Ryan Finley to start at quarterback. Despite entering as significant underdogs, the Bengals pulled off a 27-17 victory.

Nearly five years later, Pittsburgh visited Cincinnati for Thursday Night Football on October 16, 2025.

Once again, Burrow was sidelined, this time because of a toe injury. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco started in his place and led the Bengals to a dramatic 33-31 victory.

The trend of backup quarterbacks beating the Steelers in primetime is an interesting one in and of itself.

There is one important qualification to Burrow’s milestone. He did start a home Sunday night playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens in January 2023, helping Cincinnati earn a 24-17 victory.

However, Sunday’s contest against Pittsburgh will be his first regular-season primetime start at home against a divisional rival, and the stakes couldn’t be much higher.

Recent computer projections have this game swinging the AFC North odds by around 50 percentage points in either direction depending on the winner.

Burrow Embraces Spotlight Ahead of Crucial AFC North Clash

Burrow certainly isn’t complaining about finally getting the opportunity.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, the Bengals quarterback made his feelings about playing on the national stage clear.

Burrow said he loves playing in primetime and would prefer playing every game on Sunday or Monday night, giving Cincinnati an opportunity to showcase its work to a national audience.

Burrow has given fans plenty to be excited about entering Sunday’s matchup.

The 29-year-old leads the NFL with 23 passing touchdowns and a 74.0% completion percentage through eight games. Over Cincinnati’s last four contests, he has thrown 16 touchdowns against just three interceptions.

The Bengals are riding a four-game winning streak following their 34-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid.

Pittsburgh has also won four consecutive games, although the Steelers enjoyed a bye in Week 9.

The two teams previously met on September 27, when Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh escaped with a 30-27 victory.

A second Steelers win would give Pittsburgh the season sweep and a crucial head-to-head tiebreaker advantage.

For Burrow, however, the immediate focus is on taking advantage of his long-awaited opportunity under the lights.

Sunday’s matchup is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium, where the Bengals will look to take sole possession of first place in the AFC North.