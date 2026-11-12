Bengals Tabbed to Add $118 Million Free Agent After Trade Deadline

After an aggressive offseason by the Cincinnati Bengals, the team remained quiet at the NFL trade deadline.

Aside from one trade, which was eventually nixed after the Bengals found out it would result in losing a third-round pick, Cincinnati stood pat with its current roster. While the team was linked to several high-profile players during the weeks leading up to the deadline, the 5-2 Bengals will trust their roster to help them break their three-year playoff drought.

However, that does not mean that potential upgrades are not available. There are still NFL free agents that could contribute to Cincinnati’s playoff push in 2026.

Now, the Bengals have been identified as a potential suitor for a 10-time Pro Bowl and six-time All-Pro player.

Cincinnati Bengals Named Suitor For Bobby Wagner

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton listed the best potential fits for some of the remaining free agents after the NFL trade deadline. He listed the Cincinnati Bengals as a potential landing spot for free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Moton wrote: “Even at 36, Bobby Wagner is a premier talent who also brings invaluable intangibles to a locker room. The 10-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro is a proven field general who’s recorded at least 104 tackles in every season of his 14-year career. He’s also been an iron man in recent years, suiting up for all 17 games between 2022 and 2025.

Last season, Wagner manned the middle of the Washington Commanders defense, recording 162 tackles (eight for loss), 4.5 sacks, 11 pressures, four pass breakups and two interceptions while allowing an 89 passer rating in coverage.

Although Wager isn’t an elite cover defender, he can still play on all three downs as a defensive centerpiece. Any team that needs someone to solidify its front seven should consider reaching out to his agent.”

Regarding his fit with the Bengals, Moton wrote: “He could also be a fit alongside the Cincinnati Bengals’ young linebackers, Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight, to bolster their run defense, which is allowing five yards per carry, the most in the league.”

Wagner has totaled over $118 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac. At this point in the season, Wagner would likely sign a contract worth less than his previous deals.

Bengals’ Trade Deadline

SBNation’s Jason Garrison listed Bengals linebackers Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight among the biggest winners from Cincinnati not adding anyone at the trade deadline. Garrison wrote: “Many scratched their heads at the Bengals’ decision to not address the linebacker position after their rookies struggled so badly in 2025. Instead, they brought in multiple defensive linemen, including Dexter Lawrence, and the effect from doing so has rippled back to the linebackers.

They’re better. They’re not perfect, but they’re also not bad. It would have been nice to see the Bengals add an experienced linebacker for depth, though, in case of injury or to give the starters a spell, because depth hasn’t been great behind them.”

Wagner would fit the description of an experienced linebacker for Cincinnati. Whether Wagner would be interested in a depth role remains to be seen.