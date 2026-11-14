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Historic News on Bengals QB Joe Burrow Emerges Before Steelers Game

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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 25: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium on Sunday night in one of their biggest games in recent memory, a massive AFC North showdown.

Both teams enter the contest at 6-2, with the Bengals coming off a dominant win over the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Spain, while Pittsburgh is coming off a bye week.

For Cincinnati, quarterback Joe Burrow has unquestionably led the way with an MVP-level campaign. He’s leading the league in both completion percentage (74.0%) and touchdown passes (23).

Historic News Emerges on Burrow

Burrow has put himself on the brink of making NFL history Sunday night after totaling four or more touchdowns in each of his last four games.

According to Pro Football Talk, if Burrow has another four-touchdown game on Sunday night, he will join Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with at least four combined passing and rushing touchdowns in five consecutive games.

Burrow Speaks About Importance of Steelers Game

This week, Burrow spoke to the media and made it clear that he understands how big this game is for the Bengals, especially after they lost the first meeting on Sept. 27 in Pittsburgh.

“This is as big of a game as we’ve had here in awhile… lost to them earlier in the season, so number one with the standings at the end of the year you want that to be split and number two, for first place outright. So… huge game,” Burrow said. 

One positive for the Bengals is that Burrow has tended to rise to the occasion in prime-time games throughout his career.

In 15 career prime-time games, Burrow has totaled 4,331 yards, 31 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Historic News on Bengals QB Joe Burrow Emerges Before Steelers Game

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