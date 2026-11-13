Bengals’ Joe Burrow Surpasses Patrick Mahomes in Historic NFL Ranking

Joe Burrow has established himself as one of the league’s most prolific passers since entering the NFL in 2020.

Now, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has overtaken Patrick Mahomes and some of the greatest players in NFL history in a remarkable statistical category.

Burrow, who just recently made NFL history alongside Ja’Marr Chase, has also surpassed NFL legends in another key stat.

He now holds the highest average of career touchdown passes per game among NFL quarterbacks.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter highlighted the statistic, revealing that Burrow averages 2.118 touchdown passes per game, narrowly edging Mahomes at 2.097.

Peyton Manning ranks next at 2.03, followed by Drew Brees at 1.99.

The distinction places the 29-year-old quarterback ahead of some legendary company, adding another impressive accomplishment to his growing resume in Cincinnati.

Joe Burrow Overtakes Patrick Mahomes in Historic NFL Statistic

Burrow’s remarkable touchdown production has been a defining feature of his seven-year career with the Bengals.

He has thrown 180 touchdown passes in 85 regular-season appearances since entering the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

That works out to approximately 2.118 passing touchdowns per game, the highest average in NFL history.

Mahomes sits just behind him with 281 passing touchdowns in 134 games, an average of roughly 2.097.

Manning finished his illustrious career with 539 passing touchdowns across 266 regular-season games, while Brees threw 571 touchdown passes in 287 appearances.

These are some of the most accomplished quarterbacks of all time. Mahomes is a surefire future Hall of Famer, while Brees and Manning already don gold jackets.

Burrow’s production has been impressive in the midst of multiple injury interruptions.

He appeared in just 10 games during his rookie season in 2020 and again in 2023, while injuries limited him to eight appearances in 2025.

While those missed games don’t directly affect his per-game pace, being able to play at such a high level despite dealing with multiple injuries and rehab processes shows tremendous mental and physical toughness.

This stat also serves as a reminder of Burrow’s greatness and potential trajectory.

That said, this is a per-game statistic, so Burrow will have to keep throwing TDs to hold onto this record.

Burrow’s Dominant 2026 Season Continues Ahead of Steelers Showdown

Burrow’s place atop the all-time rankings comes amid another exceptional stretch of football for Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback.

Through eight games in 2026, he has thrown 23 touchdown passes against six interceptions, completing an NFL-leading 74.0% of his attempts.

His recent performances have been particularly impressive.

Against the Tennessee Titans on November 1, Burrow threw for 462 yards and five touchdowns in a 43-36 Bengals victory.

He followed that performance with three passing touchdowns and another score on the ground in Cincinnati’s 34-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid on November 8.

The quarterback’s play has earned additional recognition, with the Bengals recently announcing his third consecutive FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week award.

Burrow’s performances have also helped Cincinnati improve to 6-2, setting up a pivotal AFC North matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

The Steelers defeated Cincinnati 30-27 earlier this season, despite Burrow throwing for 282 yards and three touchdowns.

With both teams entering Sunday’s rematch at 6-2, the outcome could significantly affect the division race.

For Burrow, another productive outing would let him extend his extraordinary touchdown-scoring pace while helping Cincinnati chase one of its biggest wins of the season.