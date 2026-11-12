Tom Brady Makes Strong Statement on the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have rallied off four straight wins and sit at 6-2 entering a massive AFC North showdown Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who also hold a 6-2 record.

Cincinnati lost the first meeting in Pittsburgh, 30-27, in a game that went down to the wire. Now, the teams will face off at Paycor Stadium, marking the first time quarterback Joe Burrow has hosted a divisional opponent in primetime during his career.

Tom Brady Makes Strong Statement on Bengals

Ahead of this weekend’s action, NFL legend and Fox Sports announcer Tom Brady released his weekly power rankings.

The Bengals cracked the list for the first time, coming in at No. 9. Brady admitted he may have been sleeping on Burrow and Cincinnati.

“Joe Burrow and the Bengals finally make their debut and I may have been sleeping on this team,” Brady said. “That’s four straight wins and they’ve scored 30+ in every single one of those. Joe Burrow threw three touchdowns against Atlanta, ran in another, and the Bengals didn’t turn it over once.”

Brady ranked the Steelers just ahead of Cincinnati at No. 8 and added, “Sunday night, somebody walks out of Ohio in first place. Get your popcorn ready.”

The No. 1 team in @TomBrady’s Power Rankings holds its spot this week, but there’s a new addition to the Top 10. @NFLonFOX https://t.co/P46HA6UqS2 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 12, 2026

Looking at the Bengals

The Bengals made it a priority this offseason to bolster its defense. While the unit isn’t perfect, it’s significantly improved from where it was last season.

Additions such as Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook have made the defense at least formidable enough that it isn’t a liability for the offense anymore. And right now, that offense is the best in the NFL.

Burrow currently leads the league with 23 touchdown passes, while wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase are both firmly on pace to surpass 1,000 receiving yards.

If Cincinnati wins Sunday night, it will split the season series with Pittsburgh, move into sole possession of first place in the AFC North and improve its division record to 2-1.