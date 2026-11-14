NFL Announces Sudden Change to Bengals-Steelers Game on Sunday Night

The biggest game of the weekend in the NFL is undoubtedly taking place in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday night, when the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to take on the Bengals in a pivotal AFC North showdown.

Both teams enter the contest at 6-2 overall and will be playing for outright first place in the division through 10 weeks.

The last 16 or so hours, however, have brought some sudden changes to the game following the FAA’s nationwide ground stop on Friday evening.

Bengals-Steelers Game Hit With Referee Change

With air travel disruptions impacting teams this weekend, the NFL announced Saturday that several games would have changes to their lead referees.

One of those games is the Bengals-Steelers matchup on Sunday night.

Originally, Clete Blakeman and his crew were set to lead the AFC North matchup, but following the changes, Don Willard will now serve as the referee.

NFL’s Statement on Referee Changes

“Due to the ongoing nationwide impact to air travel this weekend, the NFL has adjusted its officiating assignments for Week 10 games, reassigning officials to games within driving distance of their hometowns,” the league wrote.

“The changes will necessitate that three back up referees – umpires Barry Anderson and Duane Heydt and side judge Don Willard – will work as referees in the following games: Carolina-New Orleans – Duane Heydt, Jacksonville-Tennessee – Barry Anderson, Miami-Indianapolis and Pittsburgh-Cincinnati – Don Willard.

“Each of the league’s 17 officiating crews have a backup referee identified, and that individual trains throughout the year to work at the referee position should the need arise.”

Per the NFL: “Due to the ongoing nationwide impact to air travel this weekend, the NFL has adjusted its officiating assignments for Week 10 games, reassigning officials to games within driving distance of their hometowns. The changes will necessitate that three back up referees – umpires Barry Anderson and Duane Heydt and side judge Don Willard – will work as referees in the following games: Carolina-New Orleans – Duane Heydt

Jacksonville-Tennessee – Barry Anderson

Miami-Indianapolis and Pittsburgh-Cincinnati – Don Willard Each of the league’s 17 officiating crews have a backup referee identified, and that individual trains throughout the year to work at the referee position should the need arise.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2026

Has Willard Ever Refereed a Bengals-Steelers Game?

This will reportedly be Willard’s first time serving as the lead referee for a Bengals-Steelers game, which, as we’ve seen in the past, can get pretty chippy.

Pittsburgh won the first meeting between the two teams, 30-27, earlier this season on Sept. 27, with Clay Martin serving as the head referee.