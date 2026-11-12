Cincinnati Bengals Make Joe Burrow Announcement Ahead of Steelers Game

The Cincinnati Bengals are playing their biggest regular-season game in quite some time at Paycor Stadium on Sunday night.

Holding a 6-2 record and riding a four-game winning streak, Cincinnati will welcome the AFC North-leading Steelers, who also sit at 6-2. The Bengals will wear their “White Bengal” uniforms for Sunday Night Football, with fans expected to fill Paycor Stadium in white for the primetime showdown.

Star quarterback Joe Burrow spoke about the importance of the matchup, saying, “It’s as big of a game as we’ve had here for a while.”

Bengals Make Burrow Announcement

On Thursday, with just a few days remaining until the matchup, the Bengals took one last opportunity to reflect on Burrow’s performance last weekend in Madrid, Spain, against the Atlanta Falcons.

The NFL officially named him the FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week for the third consecutive week. He’s just the third player in NFL history to win the honor three straight times.

“That’s 3 in a row for Joe,” the Bengals posted on X.

That’s 3 in a row for Joe. https://t.co/I0aaMUo9pC — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 12, 2026

Burrow completed 24-of-29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns through the air, finishing with a 140.1 passer rating. He also added another touchdown on the ground.

He’s recorded at least four total touchdowns in four straight games, and the Bengals have scored 30 or more points in each win.

Burrow’s MVP Campaign

In his seventh NFL season, Burrow is currently on pace to have the best year of his career and has firmly entered the MVP race through nine weeks.

Burrow leads the league in both completion percentage (74.0%) and touchdown passes (23).

On Sunday, he’ll have a real chance to make a statement in the MVP race during a primetime matchup against a divisional opponent in front of his home fans. If he puts on a show, it’ll be another reminder that Burrow thrives under the spotlight. He’s made it clear that he enjoys those opportunities.

“I love playing in primetime,” Burrow said Wednesday. “Some guys love playing at 1PM. I would rather play every game Sunday Night or Monday Night Football.”