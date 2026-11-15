Bengals Suddenly Add 2 Players to Injury Report With Illness Before Steelers Game

The Cincinnati Bengals enter Sunday night’s pivotal AFC North showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a relatively clean injury report.

They opened 21-day practice windows for players on IR, including wide receiver Andrei Iosivas and cornerback Jalen Davis, but neither player will make their return Sunday.

That said, outside of those players, the Bengals have most of their roster available. However, some concern has emerged just hours before kickoff following a sudden update from the team.

Bengals Add 2 Players to Injury Report With Illness

Cincinnati revealed Sunday that it had added two players to the injury report with illnesses.

Those players include offensive linemen Dalton Risner and Myles Hinton, with both now listed as questionable to play.

Via Bengals: “We have added OT Myles Hinton (illness) and G Dalton Risner (illness) to the injury report. Both players are questionable for tonight’s game.”

We have added OT Myles Hinton (illness) and G Dalton Risner (illness) to the injury report. Both players are questionable for tonight’s game. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 15, 2026

Looking at the Bengals

Risner is the Bengals’ starting right guard, so he’ll be a notable name to monitor leading up to kickoff. Cincinnati’s offensive line has been exceptional this season in protecting quarterback Joe Burrow.

If Risner can’t play, Jacob Bayer will likely step in. He’s listed as the backup guard on both the left and right sides.

Cincinnati will also have Jalen Rivers available as a backup guard and could promote someone from the practice squad if needed.

As for Hinton, he’s the backup right tackle behind Amarius Mims. If Hinton is ruled out, Cincinnati would have only one listed backup tackle available in Javon Foster.