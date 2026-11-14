NFL Makes Announcement on Bengals QB Joe Burrow Before Steelers Game

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night in a massive AFC North showdown.

Both teams enter the contest with 6-2 records and are playing for outright first place in the division as they enter the back half of the NFL regular season.

This will also mark the first primetime game against a division opponent that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has played at home in Paycor Stadium since entering the league in 2020.

NFL Makes Announcement on Burrow

The former No. 1 overall pick enters this game firing on all cylinders for the Bengals.

Cincinnati has rallied off four straight games with 30 or more points offensively, and Burrow has totaled four or more touchdowns in each of those games. That run has led to some history the NFL shared ahead of Sunday’s kickoff.

On Saturday, in a preview of the Week 10 matchup against Pittsburgh, the NFL announced that Burrow’s streak of four consecutive games with four or more touchdowns (rushing and passing) is the second-longest since the NFL merger in 1970.

@JoeyB is on a roll 🔥 PITvsCIN – Sunday 8:20pm ET on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/A84AzFsINs — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2026

Burrow’s 2026 Season With Bengals

Across the eight games the Bengals have played this season, Burrow has easily put himself in the MVP conversation.

He’s currently completing 74.0% of his passes, which leads the NFL. He has also thrown for 2,386 yards, 23 touchdowns (which leads the NFL) and six interceptions.

Bengals Right Now

Cincinnati has rallied off four straight wins, and a favorable schedule following this week, along with a division win against Pittsburgh, could put the Bengals in a great spot to make a playoff push and potentially secure home-field advantage in the playoffs. Burrow highlighted just how important that is.

“Home field advantage in the playoffs is so important. This is as big of a game as we’ve had here for awhile,” Burrow said. “We lost to them earlier in the season, so number one with the standings at the end of the year you want that to be split and number two for first place outright