Bengals Get Critical Update After Major Change to Steelers Game

The Cincinnati Bengals’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is set to have a different crew officiating than initially expected, and we now know who the entire group consists’ off, beyond first-time lead Don Willard.

Willard and his crew will be working two games on Sunday, taking alternative travel following the nationwide shutdown caused by disruption in the FAA’s systems.

The disruption has been resolved, but the alternative plans for the games is in place.

“Trying to avoid further travel issues stemming from the FAA ground stop Friday, the NFL adjusted its officiating assignments for today, reassigning officials to games within driving distance of their hometown,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on November 15.

“Four officials will do double duty and work back-to-back games today: Referee Don Willard, umpire Terry Killens (pictured), field judge Jabir Walker, and side judge Justin Larrew all will work the Dolphins-Colts game in Indianapolis, then travel to Cincinnati for the Steelers-Bengals game.”

Dolphins-Colts is a 1 p.m. ET kickoff, while the Bengals will renew their rivalry with the Steelers on “Sunday Night Football.”

Bengals Heading Into Unknown Territory With Replacement Refs vs Steelers

The original officiating crew for Steelers-Bengals was that of Clete Blakeman. His crew is credited with the fourth-most penalties called during games this season. That is as of Sunday morning in Week 10, per NFL Penalties.

None of the officials slated to work Steelers-Bengals has been a lead official.

However, Willard is typically part of Scott Novak’s crew, which has called the most penalties in games this season.

Killens is part of Shawn Hochuli’s crew that is credited with making the eighth-most calls. Walker is a member of Land Walker’s crew, good for the 10th-most calls. Larrew is also part of Hochuli’s crew.

All of these refs call penalties at or below league average rates except Larrew, per League Station.

He calls them at an above-average rate, and he has also worked the fewest games among the fill-in crew for this contest.

Stat Note for ‘Sunday Night Football’

There is plenty at stake in this contest for Burrow and the Bengals. It is a rather rare and significant matchup between the two teams.

“Steelers-Bengals on Sunday Night Football in Week 10 will be the first non-September primetime AFC North matchup between two teams with .750+ win percentages since 1975,” ProGridSports posted on X on November 8.

“Fun one next week in Cincinnati.”

The Bengals have lost back-to-back outings (and six of the last 10 meetings) against the Steelers. They enter the day atop the AFC North with both teams at 6-2.