NFL Delivers Significant Punishment Over Cincinnati Bengals Game

The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10, but the NFL had more to say about their Week 9 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons, specifically wide receiver Drake London.

The Bengals defeated their opponents from the NFC South 34-17.

Per the NFL on November 14, London has been fined $23,882 for “unncessary roughness” over impermissible “use of the helmet.”

The infraction occurred during the third quarter, on a second-and-9 play from the Falcons 40-yard line. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix found London for a 21-yard gain, with Bengals defenders Barrett Carter and DJ Turner combining for the stop.

However, London lowered his helmet into Turner during his effort.

Notably, officials did not flag the play in real time, nor did they throw any other flags for fineable offenses.

London’s is the largest fine of the week, tying Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones–who was docked over the same infraction–for the dubious honor. This is the second week in a row that the NFL has fined London.

The NFL fined him $12,537 for Striking/kicking/kneeing in Week 8.

Both fines are standard amounts for first-time offenses of their kind. A second use of the helmet infraction could see London fined $47,762, while a striking fine could reach $18,507.

NFL Delivers Decision After Bengals Issue Updates

The news from the NFL about London follows some key information from Zac Taylor and the Bengals as they will not have any of their players who were candidates to return from injured reserve this week, headlined by wide receiver Andrei Iosivas.

“Bengals CB Jalen Davis (hamstring), WR Andrei Iosivas (thumb), and G Brian Parker II (knee) were not activated to the roster from the Reserve/Injured list today,” CLNS’ Mike Petraglia reported on X on November 14. “Each player, who previously was listed as DOUBTFUL, has been downgraded to OUT for tomorrow’s game against Pittsburgh.”

There was also a development on the Steelers front.

“Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth has been added to the injury report (illness),” Petraglia reported. “His status is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game.”