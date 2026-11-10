Cincinnati Bengals Lose Veteran QB to Cardinals After Week 9: Report

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a massive 34-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Spain, over the weekend, improving to 6-2 on the season.

Quarterback Joe Burrow continues to lead the way for Cincinnati. He currently ranks first in the NFL in completion percentage (74.0%) and touchdown passes (23).

Bengals Lose Veteran Quarterback to Cardinals

However, speaking of the Bengals’ quarterback room, Cincinnati lost a member on Monday when the Arizona Cardinals signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson off the team’s practice squad.

The Cardinals signed Johnson after Gardner Minshew suffered a season-ending injury Sunday. The move came just days after Arizona traded Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens.

Moving forward, rookie Carson Beck is expected to take over as Arizona’s starter. Adding a veteran like Johnson, who is 40 years old and has played for a record 15 NFL teams over his 14-year career, gives the Cardinals an experienced backup behind the rookie.

Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “With veteran QB Gardner Minshew sidelined due to a UCL injury, the Cardinals are signing QB Josh Johnson off the Bengals’ practice squad, per sources. The Cardinals will be Johnson’s 15th NFL team in 14 NFL seasons.”

With veteran QB Gardner Minshew sidelined due to a UCL injury, the Cardinals are signing QB Josh Johnson off the Bengals’ practice squad, per sources. The Cardinals will be Johnson’s 15th NFL team in 14 NFL seasons. https://t.co/5ZIN2IpZRQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2026

Bengals Quarterback Room

Losing Johnson doesn’t really affect the Bengals’ current situation in the quarterback room.

Although Johnson had a chance to serve as the No. 3 quarterback behind Burrow and fellow veteran Joe Flacco. he ultimately ended up losing that competition to Sean Clifford, who’s been with the team since September 2025.

Clifford has served as Cincinnati’s third QB all season and handles emergency duties.