Bengals’ Joe Burrow Gets Head-Turning Rank Among Top QBs

The Cincinnati Bengals are tied for first place in the AFC North with a huge game coming up on Sunday Night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
One could argue Joe Burrow is playing some of the best football in the NFL at the quarterback position. Burrow has been ranked as the number 1 quarterback in the NFL, according to “Essentially Sports”.
“Joe Burrow has been absolute nails this season,” Luke Hubbard wrote in an Essentially Sports article. “After a sluggish start to the year, he’s scored 18 touchdowns in the last four games (16 passing, two rushing) and has had 4+ in every single one. There’s no one better in football right now.”
Cincinnati Hitting Their Stride
It seems like the Cincinnati Bengals are tapping into their potential which had many people excited about them in the offseason.
Burrow is on a heater, and he has the weapons to make Cincinnati dangerous.
“Behind Ja’Marr Chase’s 142-yard first half [against the Falcons], the best half by a Bengals receiver since 1988, and two more touchdowns from wide receiver Tee Higgins, the Bengals flipped the logistics of an overseas trip with their best start of the season as they eased to a 24-10 halftime lead just three days after landing here for two practices,” Geoff Hobson wrote in a Cincinnati Bengals article.
“Chase, who finished with 155 yards on 10 catches, and Higgins, who scored his 50th career touchdown, knew right away that Burrow would spin one of his beauties.”
The win against the Falcons marks Cincy’s fourth straight win.
Joe Burrow Will Be in MVP Talks
Joe Burrow completed 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards, and 3 touchdowns on Sunday. Burrow is the league leader in completion percentage at 74%.
So far in 2026, Burrow has recorded 2,386 passing yards, 77 rushing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.
“Joe is playing at unbelievably high level right now,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in the Cincinnati Bengals article. “Joe doesn’t force the ball; he takes the ball where it needs to go based on the looks. And even if sometimes they’re leaning into a guy or doubling a guy, he’s still going to give him an opportunity. And some of those opportunities came up big for us. So that’s just something we’re used to.”
Burrow will find himself in MVP talks if he keeps up this pace. More importantly, Cincy will be a tough out for anyone if and when they get into the playoffs.
Bengals’ Joe Burrow Gets Head-Turning Rank Among Top QBs