Bengals’ Joe Burrow Gets Head-Turning Rank Among Top QBs

The Cincinnati Bengals are tied for first place in the AFC North with a huge game coming up on Sunday Night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

One could argue Joe Burrow is playing some of the best football in the NFL at the quarterback position. Burrow has been ranked as the number 1 quarterback in the NFL, according to “Essentially Sports”.

“Joe Burrow has been absolute nails this season,” Luke Hubbard wrote in an Essentially Sports article. “After a sluggish start to the year, he’s scored 18 touchdowns in the last four games (16 passing, two rushing) and has had 4+ in every single one. There’s no one better in football right now.”

Cincinnati Hitting Their Stride

It seems like the Cincinnati Bengals are tapping into their potential which had many people excited about them in the offseason.

Burrow is on a heater, and he has the weapons to make Cincinnati dangerous.

“Behind Ja’Marr Chase’s 142-yard first half [against the Falcons], the best half by a Bengals receiver since 1988, and two more touchdowns from wide receiver Tee Higgins, the Bengals flipped the logistics of an overseas trip with their best start of the season as they eased to a 24-10 halftime lead just three days after landing here for two practices,” Geoff Hobson wrote in a Cincinnati Bengals article.