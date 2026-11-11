Cris Collinsworth Makes Strong Statement About Bengals Ahead of Steelers Game

There may not be a bigger game in the NFL this weekend than what’s about to go down in Cincinnati, Ohio, at Paycor Stadium on Sunday night.

The 6-2 Pittsburgh Steelers are set to hit the road for a massive AFC North divisional showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals, who also hold a 6-2 record.

With NBC broadcasting the game for Sunday Night Football, former Bengals wide receiver Cris Collinsworth will join play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico in the booth.

Collinsworth Makes Strong Statement on Bengals

Speaking about the Bengals this week on his “Pro Football Focus Show” alongside his son, Jac, Collinsworth gave a detailed breakdown of the matchup and made a strong statement about what he’s seeing from Cincinnati’s offense right now.

“It’s hard to do a whole lot better than what the Bengals have been doing on offense. They’re throwing the ball around at a pace that is just I can’t even imagine it what they’ve been able to do,” Collinsworth said. “And no, the Bengals aren’t going run the football very much and they’re going to rely on there passing game and they just keep getting it done and they’re getting it done without really any semblance of a running game to speak of. Not that it’s bad, it’s just not a balanced offense and typically that doesn’t work. It does work for this team… I watch the Bengals and I’m like why would they run the ball.”

Collinsworth obviously stopped short of making a prediction with him set to call the game Sunday night.

Most Pass TD over the last 5 weeks Joe Burrow 16*

Drake Maye 14

Jordan Love 11

C.J. Stroud 11*

Matthew Stafford 10

Trevor Lawrence 10* * Played 4 games over this span https://t.co/mjwuI2Etvn — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) November 9, 2026

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Looking at the Bengals

Cincinnati lost the first meeting against Pittsburgh 30-27, with the game ending on a strip-sack fumble by quarterback Joe Burrow. However, the Bengals had several moments throughout the game when they shot themselves in the foot.

They ran into the punter on fourth down, giving Pittsburgh an automatic first down on a drive that ended with the Steelers scoring. Cincinnati then muffed a punt inside its own 20-yard line, which Pittsburgh recovered before scoring again. The Steelers came away with 10 points off those two mistakes in the first meeting.

This matchup will come down to whether the Bengals’ defense can step up and slow down the rushing attack led by Jaylen Warren. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, will need to avoid letting Burrow and Cincinnati’s offense throw the ball all over the field with star wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.