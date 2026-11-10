Cincinnati Bengals Veteran QB Floated as Potential Trade Target for Vikings

Anyone who watched Monday Night Football came away with one glaring takeaway from the game: the Minnesota Vikings desperately need a quarterback.

However, the clock is ticking, as the NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Two rumored targets for Minnesota include Daniel Jones of the Indianapolis Colts and possibly a reunion with Kirk Cousins, who’s currently with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bengals Veteran QB Floated as Vikings Option

Many other names beyond Jones and Cousins have surfaced on social media, and one that has gained popularity is the idea of Minnesota making a move for Cincinnati Bengals veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

Say the Vikings call the Bengals about Joe Flacco today… What/Who should they offer the Bengals? — Landon Belote (@Landon_Belote) November 10, 2026

Flacco proved last season, when he stepped in for Joe Burrow, that he still has plenty left in the tank. Considering he’d likely be a cheap option given his age and contract, Flacco could at least serve as a bridge quarterback for the rest of the season.

He could give the Vikings exactly what they need: someone who can come in, learn an offense quickly and execute head coach Kevin O’Connell’s system, which mainly involves getting the football to star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

And that’s ultimately something Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz have not been able to do.

Flacco’s Stint With Bengals

In 2026, Flacco has spent the entire year backing up Burrow. However, across the six starts he made in 2025, he completed 61.4% of his passes for 1,664 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Flacco knows how to get the ball to his best players. He’s also played in just about every situation imaginable throughout his 19-year career, which has included a Super Bowl victory, Super Bowl MVP honors and a Pro Bowl selection.

NFL Fans Urge Vikings to Make Move for Flacco

“I want Joe Flacco starting for the Vikings,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Vikings should make a move for Jameis or even Joe Flacco. What would they have to lose at this point?”

Another person wrote, “Hear me out, Vikings should get with the Bengals and trade for Joe Flacco. Bengals get Isaiah Rodgers. Vikings get Flacco and 3rd round pick.”

“Vikings should be calling Bengals about Joe Flacco at this point,” a fan shared.

One more person commented, “Flacco would make the Vikings Super Bowl favorites lmao.”