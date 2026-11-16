The 6-2 Cincinnati Bengals are set to face off against the 6-2 Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North clash on Sunday Night Football at Paycor Stadium.

The winner of the game will hold the top spot in the division. Cincinnati enters Sunday’s game having won four consecutive games; however, they will have to deal with recovering from an overseas flight as the team played their last game in Madrid, Spain.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers arrive well-rested fresh off their bye week. Unfortunately for the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of their players suffered an injury during pregame and was ruled out for the divisional clash.

Cincinnati Bengals Get Unexpected Injury Development Before Steelers Game

ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X: “Steelers S Deshon Elliott injured his knee during the pregame and has been ruled out for tonight’s game vs. Cincinnati.”

Regarding the unexpected injury development, Brendan Howe wrote for SteelersNow: “Elliott had popped up on the injury report with an ankle injury and was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. He was a full participant on Thursday and Friday, and had been set to play against a receiving corps that includes Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Elliott dealt with a hamstring/knee ailment for most of the first half of the team’s schedule, getting back to regular season action in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints. He played about one-third of the Steelers’ defensive snaps in that one, then wound up playing 24 defensive snaps against the Browns, five more than the week before.”

As Howe mentioned, DeShon Elliott missed a large portion of the season before returning to the Steelers’ lineup in their past two games.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that guard Dalton Risner, who was a late addition to the team’s injury report is active for Sunday Night Football.

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. posted on X: “Dalton Risner (illness) is ACTIVE for the Bengals tonight. As for inactives:

S Kyle Dugger (quad)

C Connor Lew

OT Myles Hinton

DT Landon Robinson”