Deshaun Watson Sends Bold Message About Harold Fannin Jr. After Browns Win

The Cleveland Browns rallied to beat the Houston Texans on Sunday to get a huge win at home.

Cleveland trailed 17-0 early and rallied to win 27-24 as Deshaun Watson and the offense started to roll, while the defense was much better.

With the win, the Browns are 6-4 and back in a playoff spot.

Deshaun Watson Praises Harold Fannin Jr.

In the Browns’ win, tight end Harold Fannin Jr. was a focal point of the offense again.

When Watson starts, Fannin is more involved in the offense, as he’s become a safety blanket for the veteran. After the win over the Texans, Fannin caught 7 passes for 91 yards, including a 30-yarder.

After the win, Watson praised Fannin and made a bold comment about the second-year tight end.

“Yeah, it’s awesome, you seen it last week for sure, when (QB) Shedeur (Sanders) hit him on a check down and he ran it 40 plus for a touchdown,” Watson said postgame. “Then today, when I threw the seam and he caught it, I thought he was down, then I looked up at the jumbotron and he’s still trying to get into the endzone. He’s a beast, he’s a bull, man.

“It’s been cool, I got to watch him a little bit last year from the sideline, and now I get to play with him, he’s definitely a quarterback’s friend. So, it’s super dope to be able to play with a guy like that and be so young. Hopefully, I continue to play with him for a very time, and continue to stack the types of plays we’ve been making.”

It’s high praise from Watson to the tight end. As long as Watson remains at quarterback, Fannin should continue to be a focal point of the offense.

Fannin has 44 receptions for 544 yards and 4 touchdowns this season.

Todd Monken Pleased With Win

Early on, it looked like Houston was on its way to a rout over the Browns.

The Texans led 17-0 early, but Cleveland was able to rally and head coach Todd Monken is thrilled with the win.

“What a job by our guys, man. Can’t say enough,” Monken said postgame. “The resiliency of our group, just kept fighting. Try to get one stop, each play, six seconds at a time, each independent of the other. We’re going to figure something out about starting a hell of a lot faster. But our guys continue to fight, and they battle, and they don’t, they don’t blink. Which is probably more important than starting fast, is when you have guys that continue to fight and battle for one week we solved a little bit of our penalty issue, for one week, but we were cleaner that way.

“Gives you a chance, and you guys saw it. I mean, what a great job by our guys. Are continuing to fight, getting down 17-nothing. And, you know, I’ve seen it before, you know, at Nashville, being down 14-nothing and continuing to fight, you know, guys making plays and giving yourself a chance by 60 minutes. So really proud of our guys.”

Cleveland will now go on its bye week.