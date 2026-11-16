Browns RB Quinshon Judkins Claps Back at Critic With 3-Word Post

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins wasn’t interested in a backhanded compliment after scoring the winning touchdown against the Houston Texans.

The second-year back jumped on social media to respond to a fan who contrasted his finish Sunday with a botched play a week earlier against the New Orleans Saints.

“Last week, Quinshon Judkins ran the wrong way, missing a handoff. This week, he seals a Browns win,” a fan said.

Judkins needed just three words to make his feelings clear.

“Ur weird bro,” Judkins responded.

He expanded on his frustration after another commenter defended him in the thread.

“Ya bro everybody wants to be a twitter coach now on the couch. I never understood,” Judkins said.

Judkins’ response came after his 5-yard touchdown run with 53 seconds remaining lifted Cleveland to a 27-24 victory. It was a welcome moment for a running back whose production has fallen short of expectations this season.

Todd Monken Addressed Quinshon Judkins’ Saints Miscue

Browns coach Todd Monken acknowledged the breakdown involving Judkins against New Orleans, making clear that Shedeur Sanders wasn’t supposed to keep the ball on the short-yardage play. But Monken spread the responsibility between his players and coaching staff.

“I would just say on that play, we didn’t coach it well enough, and we didn’t execute well enough,” Monken said. “It’s always a ‘we’ thing, but I would say we had no intention of Shedeur running a tight zone play on third and two or three by himself. But we got to do a better job coaching. We got to do a better job of executing.”

Judkins received a season-low 10 carries against Houston, finishing with 38 yards and a touchdown. He also caught three of five targets for 33 yards, including a 21-yard gain.

It has been a rough sophomore season for Judkins, who has 423 rushing yards and four touchdowns through nine games. He is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry.

His best performance came against Tennessee, when he rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns. He has managed 106 rushing yards in three games since, though Sunday’s final carry delivered the score Cleveland needed.

Browns Keep Finding Ways to Win Heading Into Bye

The Browns have given their critics less to work with by reaching their bye at 6-4. Each victory has featured a fourth-quarter game-winning drive led by Deshaun Watson.

Sunday required another escape after Cleveland fell behind 17-0. The Browns rallied to take the lead, lost it again, then answered with a late touchdown drive capped by Judkins.

Watson’s 30-yard completion to Harold Fannin Jr. set up the deciding run, and Cleveland’s defense finished the job with a fourth-down stop.

Monken praised his team’s response while making clear that the early struggles still need fixing.

“The resiliency of our group, just kept fighting. Try to get one stop, each play, six seconds at a time, each independent of the other. We’re going to figure something out about starting a hell of a lot faster. But our guys continue to fight, and they battle, and they don’t, they don’t blink,” Monken said. “So really proud of our guys.”

Cleveland returns from its bye to host the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29.