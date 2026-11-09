Cowboys Star Savagely Roasted for Boneheaded Blunder That Immediately Went Viral

The Dallas Cowboys escaped with a 27-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

However, one of their biggest blunders of the day came from a player who wasn’t even in uniform.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was inactive with hamstring and back injuries. That didn’t stop him from sprinting onto the field to celebrate a huge defensive stop in the fourth quarter, and it cost Dallas 15 yards (video here).

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams forced a Jonathan Taylor fumble, which was recovered by Shemar James. As the defense was celebrating, Overshown sprinted onto the field in street clothes to join the party.

The officials threw a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Referee Clay Martin then described exactly who had committed the penalty, down to the outfit. “An ununiformed player with blue sweats and a stocking cap came onto the field,” Martin hilariously said as Overshown immediately went viral.

Cowboys Fans Ruthlessly Mocked DeMarvion Overshown

It didn’t take long for the clip to go viral, and social media had a field day with Overshown’s blunder.

Some Cowboys fans took aim at head coach Brian Schottenheimer with one fan joking that it was “Schotty’s discipline caught on camera.”

But the consensus seemed to be that Overshown’s gaffe was a byproduct of the culture that’s been created in Dallas.

“Dumba— is ‘supposed’ to be hurt doing stupid s— like this. You’ll be cut on the spot if Jimmy Johnson was there,” one fan exclaimed.

“He shouldn’t be allowed to play next week that’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen,” another fan replied.

“Clown needs to be fined and suspended by the team,” a third fan wrote.

“Spend billions building a circus eventually you’ll be paying a bunch of clowns,” oner user added.

“In the running for single dumbest play we’ve ever seen on a football field,” remarked another user.

“We find new ways each week to do dumb 💩!” scoffed one fan.

“I wish this were AI. Please say this is AI,” another user wrote.

Overshown Might Not Live This One Down for a While

Overshown’s penalty pushed Dallas back from its own 33-yard line to the 18, and the Cowboys went three-and-out. Thanks to the better field position, the Colts tied the game on a 59-yard field goal on the very next possession.

Dallas eventually retook the lead and won. However, it was a sloppy game all around for the Cowboys. They were flagged 14 times, and the two teams combined for 23 penalties and more than 200 penalty yards.

Overshown’s just happened to be the most embarrassing.

Some on social media couldn’t help but point out the irony: Overshown looked awfully spry for someone with a hamstring injury.

That’s what makes the moment sting for Overshown. Injuries have defined his career, and he’s been limited again this season. He hurt his hamstring in Week 1 and missed several games. Then hamstring and back injuries this past week kept him out against the Colts.

He has appeared in just 22 of a possible 60 games over his three-plus NFL seasons, according to SI’s Cowboys Country.

And with Overshown set to hit free agency next offseason, this isn’t the kind of attention he needed in a contract year.

Fortunately for the 26-year-old linebacker, his gaffe didn’t cost his teammates the game. However, it not only made himself, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer, look ridiculous in front of a national audience.